Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salient Systems is pleased to partner with ScanSource Networking and Security to offer industry leading video management solutions. ScanSource, a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, is a value-added distributor of physical security solutions which makes it the perfect fit for Salient’s video management solutions.

Salient’s flagship, CompleteView™ video management system (VMS) and its comprehensive hardware platforms, PowerProtect™, RED3 Integrated Servers and Enterprise storage offerings, maximize the power and efficiency of the video surveillance installation. CompleteView™ is a comprehensive VMS solution available in four editions: CV ONE, CV Pro, CV Enterprise and CV Cloud. Salient’s products are known for their straightforward, cost-effective approach for migrating surveillance components from analog to digital IP video technologies.

Salient Systems provides tools that streamline the installation phase of a project beyond any other brand on the market. Their StartUp Wizard helps reduce time and effort throughout the installation process and comes embedded in the product software. Additionally, Salient’s configuration tool, EasyCalc simplifies the task of finding the right combination of camera licenses and server performance to meet a customer’s needs.

“We are excited to add Salient to our product offerings. There is strong alignment between the enterprise VMS solutions from Salient and our industry reach,” said Tracey Boucher, Vice President of Merchandising, ScanSource Networking and Security. “As the demand for scalable enterprise VMS solutions continues to grow, our dealers and customers will benefit from this partnership.”

Salient Systems also offers the industry’s best mobile app, TouchView™ Mobile and Transaction Tracker. TouchView™ Mobile combines the power of the CompleteView™ VMS with the freedom of mobile access to live video, recorded video with audio playback and PTZ camera control from a powerful, H.264 fully integrated interface. Users can instantly access, monitor and review live and recorded video from any camera connected to any CompleteView™ recording server in the system from the convenience of a mobile device. Transaction Tracker is a fully integrated loss prevention solution that allows users to sync CompleteView™ with Point of Sale systems. This capability is an invaluable asset for case management and loss prevention for retail operations.

“Salient Systems is pleased to partner with ScanSource to offer our industry-leading video management solutions,” said Chris Meiter, President of Salient Systems. “ScanSource’s extensive distribution channel and solutions-oriented professionals offers us the ability to expand our existing channel by successfully delivering our products to dealers across the country. This partnership celebrates the experience and success of both our companies.”

Stop by Salient booth 28073 at ISC West 2018 in Las Vegas to see next-gen VMS security platform.

About Salient Systems

Salient Systems offers comprehensive video surveillance management systems designed for the full range of surveillance technology needs from analog to IP to Cloud. Based on open architecture, CompleteView™, Salient Systems’ video management software scales from entry level to enterprise and provides everything needed to manage a multi-server, multi-site video surveillance installation from a single desktop, laptop or mobile smartphones.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, focusing on point-of-sale, payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and telecom services. ScanSource’s teams provide value-added solutions and operate from two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services. ScanSource is committed to helping its customers choose, configure and deliver the industry’s best solutions across almost every vertical market in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1992, the Company is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina and was named one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in South Carolina. ScanSource ranks #647 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.