Aldec’s HES UltraScale+ Reconfigurable Accelerator and Northwest Logic’s PCI Express Cores Provide Proven PCI Express Solution

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed-HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for ASIC and FPGA designs, has used Aldec’s HES-XCVU9P-QDR UltraScale+ board with Northwest Logic’s Expresso 3.0 core for PCI Express® and AXI DMA Back-End Core to demonstrate a proven PCI Express solution which provides over 6 GB/s PCI Express throughput.

“Several of our customers developing High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications such as those for High Frequency Trading (HFT) and Genome Alignment require easy to use PCIe core with a high throughput,” said Aldec’s director of marketing, Louie De Luna. “Northwest Logic’s Expresso 3.0 solution with high-performance scatter-gather DMA support is ideal for the various Endpoint, Root Port, Dual Mode and Switch use cases of our customers.”

“Aldec’s HES-HFT reconfigurable accelerator platform enables designers to effectively validate large complex designs,” said Northwest Logic’s president, Brian Daellenbach. “We are happy to collaborate with Aldec in providing our IP to offer a pre-validated PCI Express solution to their customers.”

Aldec’s HES-XCVU9P-QDR board contains a Xilinx® Virtex™ UltraScale+ XCVU9P FPGA. The reconfigurable FPGA, combined with QDR-II+ or DDR4 memory modules, provide high throughput for algorithm acceleration and data processing using the PCIe interface protocol. The PCIe x16 half-length low-profile board is 1U compatible and easily fits into enterprise rack systems for maximum performance density.

Northwest Logic provides a complete PCI Express Solution. This solution includes Northwest Logic’s high-performance, easy-to-use, silicon-proven Expresso 4.0/3.0/2.1/1.1 Cores for PCI Express, DMA Cores which provide high-performance scatter-gather DMA engines, Drivers (Linux & Windows) and Application software.

