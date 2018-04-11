OutSystems Partners with Atos in UK&I: Brings Digital Transformation Now Road Show to London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code development platform, today announced a new strategic partnership in the UK and Ireland with Atos, a global leader in digital transformation. Together, the two companies will provide customers with a world-class digital platform for accelerating their digital transformation initiatives, building on the success of the OutSystems and Atos partnerships in other regions of the world.

“With the OutSystems platform, expert teams, and the OutSystems Centre of Excellence, we are able to offer agile and innovative products and solutions that are delivered to our clients in weeks, rather than in months or years,” commented Howard Williams, Head of Technology UK&I, Atos. “Low-code coupled with DevOps in the cloud allows us to successfully execute on the promise of digital transformation. We are now delivering enterprise-ready web-based and mobile solutions with customer-focused features much faster.”

To kick-off the partnership, Atos will be hosting Digital Transformation Now in London on April 25, 2018. The OutSystems event series, specifically designed for IT leaders, IT architects, and developers, features real-life customer stories of how companies are innovating with low-code development. “IT leaders face two major challenges - speed and scale,” said Rui Pereira, VP of Digital Transformation and Co-Founder of OutSystems. “This global event series provides a hands-on experience that shows how organisations can solve these challenges with low-code digital factories.”

Low-code platforms are now a major disruptor in the software industry. Atos strives to stay ahead of the competition and maintain a leadership position in system integration, IT solution delivery, and digital transformation.

According to Bob Wilson, Vice President Global Alliances and Channels at OutSystems, “We see this partnership with Atos as an opportunity to help our customers in the UK and Ireland rapidly develop enterprise-ready web and mobile applications that solve their business challenges in new and innovative ways. Atos’ delivery capabilities together with the Centre of Excellence are key to support our customers in their digital ambitions, and the OutSystems platform will be an important component to enable them to do this.”

About Atos - Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around €13 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defence, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About OutSystems - Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organisations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.