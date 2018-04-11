University of California, Berkeley Will Use Promapp’s BPM Software

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of California, Berkeley (UCB) will use Promapp’s cloud-based business process management (BPM) software to provide business process information to their team in a simple way that is easy to follow and improve.

“UCB chose Promapp to improve and standardize the way in which we document processes and protocols across campus, and to have them located in a central place to help with accessibility and transparency,” says George Noble, the Director of Process Transformation and Innovation for Campus Shared Services at UCB.

Promapp will also help to drive and support a structure of process ownership and accountability, while improving process adherence on campus, according to Noble. He adds, “Ultimately, the use of Promapp will help in fostering a culture of continuous improvement, helping to preserve institutional knowledge and support succession planning.”

Noble, who previously oversaw process improvement efforts at GE, reviewed a number of different BPM tools before deciding to go with Promapp. “We looked at several other tools and took advantage of the 30-day trials they typically offer,” he explains, “but none came close to Promapp’s ease-of-use or flexibility in terms of working with us.”

Noble was particularly impressed by Promapp’s ability to handle process variations. Noting that process variation is rampant on the Berkeley campus, Noble praised Promapp’s process variant management (PVM) tool for its ability to standardize processes across the organization, while incorporating process variations to meet specific requirements, customize activities, and manage service delivery for users.

“Promapp will allow us to constantly ask critical questions and track data to determine whether one way of doing things works better than another way,” Noble concludes.

UCB expects to fully deploy Promapp’s software by the first week in April, with initial results anticipated by the end of 2018. In addition, UCB hopes to collaborate with peers at Michigan State University, which began using Promapp’s BPM tool in late 2017 to streamline business processes and capture day-to-day operational information in a standardized format.

Promapp was recently recognized as one of five Hot Vendors in Business Process Management 2017 in a report prepared by Aragon Research. The report, which highlights providers with interesting, cutting-edge products, services, and technology, notes, “Promapp’s secret sauce is its ability to be easy enough for beginners and business teams to be successful pretty quickly. The collaborative nature is a key feature, along with the ability to manage change and process variants.”

About Promapp

Established in 2002, Promapp works with hundreds of organizations worldwide to foster a thriving business improvement and process management culture.

Promapp’s cloud-based business process management (BPM) software makes it easy to create, navigate, share, and change business processes, enabling continuous improvement, quality assurance, risk management, and business continuity. Providing an intuitive online process repository, an integrated process mapping tool, and a process improvement toolset, Promapp’s proprietary software supports the development of smarter and safer ways to work, while encouraging sharing of information by operational teams rather than limiting it to process analysts and technical specialists.

Promapp’s wide range of public and private sector customers includes: ConnectWise, MorganFranklin Consulting, JE Dunn, Coca-Cola Amatil, Michigan State University, Builders Design, GCM, Air New Zealand, Toyota, Ricoh, McDonald's, Audi Australia, and the Department of Justice, Victoria.

The company is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, with offices in the US (San Francisco, CA), UK (London), and Australia (Sydney and Melbourne). www.promapp.com