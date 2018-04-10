Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides innovative products and solutions to power commerce, today announced that CSG (NASDAQ:CSGS), the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, has added eight Pitney Bowes IntelliJet 20 HD printing systems to its Output Solutions Centers. By integrating the new IntelliJets with its installed fleet of Pitney Bowes Epic inserting systems, EngageOne Enterprise Workflow and DirectView software, Presort Services and Client Care maintenance services, CSG continues to deliver unmatched value, quality, and service to its clients, in line with its overall customer communications management strategy.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with CSG to help optimize their print and mail operations, which will not only enable CSG to better serve their existing clients, but to grow their business in other markets and drive profitability,” said Grant Miller, president, Pitney Bowes Document Messaging Technologies. “The high-volume, critical client communications market continues to evolve and innovative companies like CSG are differentiating themselves by leveraging the latest technology to boost capacity, enhance their capabilities and deliver even greater value to their clients.”

The Pitney Bowes IntelliJet 20 HD printing system is designed to meet the needs of mission critical transactional print and mail operations. This high-speed, color inkjet print solution replaces and outperforms inkjet-based printers as it delivers greater operational and business impact. Leveraging HP’s High Definition Nozzle Architecture (HDNA) technology, the IntelliJet 20 offers industry leading productivity and print quality. A flexible and upgradeable platform, the system enables high volume operations to produce personalized, transactional mailings in full color, efficiently and cost effectively.

“CSG demands both high-quality color and reliable high-volume productivity to serve its clients’ billing document needs,” said Eric Wiesner, general manager, HP PageWide Industrial Division, HP Inc. “Following CSG’s thorough analysis of all competitive inkjet solutions, we are proud that the IntelliJet print solution (based on HP PageWide Web Press) was selected as CSG’s highest standard of performance.”

The Epic inserting system is an innovative inserting solution that offers the best synergy for high-speed efficient letter processing as well as expedited changeover for multiple formats. This multi-format mail inserter delivers accurate high-integrity results, top-quality service levels and a lower total cost of ownership for simple and complex transactional processing. The Epic with file-based processing accurately accounts for all pieces within a job, tracking every page of every mail piece and ensuring document integrity. DirectView enables even greater productivity and operational efficiencies by capturing and reporting real-time machine metrics.

“Both the IntelliJet and the Epic with DirectView set the industry standard for productivity, flexibility, ease of use and reliability,” Miller added. “Integrating these systems with our workflow software, presort services and global services is an unbeatable combination that will enable CSG to deliver industry leading value and service to their clients for the next decade.”

About Pitney Bowes

