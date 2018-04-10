C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 IoT and Microsoft Corp. announced Tuesday a strategic partnership to deliver new technology developments and go-to-market initiatives that accelerate enterprise AI and IoT application development.

As part of this partnership, the companies will create a “better together” solution, comprising the C3 IoT Platform™, a low-code, high-productivity PaaS for scaling AI and IoT across enterprises, fully integrated to operate on Microsoft Azure. C3 IoT will leverage Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud platform and tap into the power of its intelligent capabilities. The companies will conduct co-marketing and co-selling strategies that rapidly scale distribution globally, as well as intensive training for dedicated teams to speed customers’ time to value.

Close collaboration between Microsoft and C3 IoT will help enable customers to more rapidly develop and deploy AI-based applications for transformative use cases, such as AI predictive maintenance, dynamic inventory optimization, precision healthcare, and CRM.

“The partnership between Microsoft and C3 IoT is significant in that it allows us to optimize our existing investments in data infrastructure while accelerating time to value of AI-based applications that enable Shell to better serve our customers with even more agility and efficiency,” said Erik Betz, Vice President, Architecture, Platforms, and Data, Shell.

“With this partnership, two market leaders are joining forces to drive digital transformation at the world’s leading organizations,” said Thomas M. Siebel, C3 IoT CEO. “Combining the market reach of Microsoft, the amazing power of Microsoft Azure, and the capability of the C3 IoT AI platform, we will dramatically accelerate the adoption of AI, IoT, and elastic cloud computing globally.”

“C3 IoT has an exciting vision, proven technology, and demonstrated customer success across industries, making them a great partner for implementing 3M’s digital transformation initiatives,” said H.C. Shin, 3M Vice Chair and Executive Vice President. “With tangible business results from the initial predictive healthcare and supply chain analytics applications, we plan on scaling the C3 IoT and Microsoft Azure solution across our enterprise. In this way, 3M is combining data science into material science, transforming how we design and deliver products and better serve our customers.”

“AI is one of the most transformative technology paradigms of our time in its ability to empower companies, societies, and economies to achieve more,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft. “C3 IoT’s proven technology and strong customer relationships make them an ideal partner in helping drive forward AI-based solutions built on the intelligent cloud.”

The C3 IoT Platform is now available on Microsoft Azure and fully integrated with a rich set of Azure services, including Azure IoT Hub, Azure Machine Learning, and big data and advanced analytics solutions.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About C3 IoT

C3 IoT is the world’s leading AI and IoT software platform for digital transformation. C3 IoT delivers a comprehensive platform as a service (PaaS) for the rapid design, development, and deployment of the largest-scale big data, predictive analytics, AI, and IoT applications for any business value chain. C3 IoT also provides a family of configurable and extensible SaaS products developed with and operating on its PaaS, including predictive maintenance, fraud detection, sensor network health, supply chain optimization, investment planning, and customer engagement.