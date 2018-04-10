Petsky Prunier Advises Reply on its Majority Investment in Digital Transformation Consultancy Valorem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petsky Prunier is pleased to announce it has advised Italy-based Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY], a leader in the design and implementation of solutions based on digital media and new communication channels, on its acquisition of Valorem Consulting Group LLC, a U.S.-based company that specializes in digital strategy consulting and the implementation of cloud, analytics, and differentiated user experiences.

Through its network of highly specialized companies, Reply partners with major corporations in industry verticals including telecommunications, media, manufacturing, services, banking, and insurance, as well as the public sector, among other areas, to devise and develop business models built on the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media, and the Internet of Things. Reply’s services include consulting, systems integration, and digital services, among other offerings.

Valorem is a digital transformation firm focused on driving change with hyper-scale and agile delivery of unique digital business services, strategic business models, and design-led user experiences. A Microsoft Partner, the company is a leader in cloud design, value-added digital strategy, and execution services based on Microsoft’s cloud offerings for major international companies, including Boeing, Intel, Microsoft, and Red Bull, among others. Valorem employs more than 300 people in its headquarters in Kansas City, as well as in offices in Seattle, St. Louis, and Kochi (India).

The investment in Valorem further enhances Reply’s international growth, particularly in the United States where Reply already has offices in Chicago and Detroit. Valorem’s chief executive officer Domnick Parretta and president Justin Jackson will become partners at Reply and will focus their efforts on expanding Valorem and the Reply Group’s presence in North America.

Petsky Prunier, with a team led by John Prunier, Anil Kuruganti, and Clayton Young, served as exclusive financial advisor to Reply. In addition, Petsky Prunier managing director JP Michaud had a long-term relationship with Valorem.

“ Petsky Prunier has been an excellent partner for Reply and ran a comprehensive buy-side process for us. Their deep sector knowledge, market intelligence, and access to key players across the digital transformation continuum allowed us to find the ideal partner in Valorem.”

Mario Rizzante, Chairman, Reply S.p.A.

