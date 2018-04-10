Zelis® Healthcare and WLT Software® Announce Partnership for Integrated ePayment Solutions

BEDMINSTER, N.J. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zelis® Healthcare today announced a newly formed business alliance with WLT Software® to include integration with MediClaims, its comprehensive benefit and claims administration system. The integrated solution is available for immediate customer adoption.

“The value delivered to WLT clients by the interface between WLT proprietary software and Zelis technologies is significant,” said Jay Ver Hulst, President of Zelis Healthcare’s payments business unit. “Healthcare payers and providers will benefit from the enhanced control and compliance support these interfaces bring to the process of managing payments and data delivery. The real-time, Zelis interface will not only expedite the electronic payment process but will also close the loop by updating payment information, which helps to ensure integrity in the system of record and enables accurate reporting, simplified reconciliation and seamless communication across the payer enterprise.”

WLT welcomes the Zelis solution to its MediClaims product suite which supports health plans, Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and self-insured organizations. The combination of these two leading applications brings payers improved operational efficiencies and reduced costs. The flexibility of the Zelis process, along with the highly configurable MediClaims, support reduced time to market and implementation timeframes.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Zelis Healthcare. WLT continually strives to extend our own solutions through sophisticated offerings from strategic partners. The ability of Zelis to deliver our clients cost savings and additional efficiencies is an example of this type of thinking. We look forward to bringing several customers to the MediClaims/Zelis solution by the second quarter of 2018,” stated Shelly Van Etten, Co-President and CEO for WLT Software.

WLT healthcare payer customers interested in implementing Zelis Healthcare’s electronic payment solution fully integrated into the WLT platform should contact Zelis for a non-obligation savings assessment.

About Zelis® Healthcare

Zelis Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare technology company providing integrated healthcare cost management and payments solutions including network analytics and design, network access and cost management, claims cost management and electronic payments to payers, healthcare providers and consumers in the medical, dental and workers’ compensation markets nationwide. Zelis Healthcare is backed by Parthenon Capital Partners. www.Zelis.com

About Zelis® Payments

Zelis Payments is a business unit of Zelis Healthcare and a market-leading provider of next-generation electronic healthcare payments technology solutions to medical, dental and worker’s compensation payers and providers. www.Zelispayments.com

About WLT Software®

Founded in 1979, WLT Software has established itself as a leading provider of advanced employee benefits administration and claims processing software and systems for Insurance Companies, Government Employee Plans, TPAs, Cost Containment Companies, and Self Administered Groups.