Karnataka Chooses Earth Networks for Severe Weather Early Warning and Lightning Detection

GERMANTOWN, Md. & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earth Networks today announced that it was selected by the state of Karnataka to implement live weather monitoring, lightning detection and real-time alerting to power life-saving weather forecasting and alerting services across the state. The announcement was made ahead of the InterMET Asia 2018 exhibition and conference in Singapore.

The Earth Networks Total Lightning Network in India helps safety and disaster management agencies provide the public with advance warning of incoming severe weather to save lives, reduce injuries and minimize property damage. The network already benefits numerous Indian states, including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The addition of Karnataka enables its residents and visitors to access detailed weather information such as localized forecasts and real-time severe weather alerts not previously available in the region.

“The lack of reliable forecasts and consistent weather information means many areas of India are at a disadvantage when it comes to weather safety,” said Jim Anderson, SVP Global Sales at Earth Networks. “Our goal is to change that by building relationships with disaster management agencies and local partners in India, to put critical weather information in the hands of the people who are most at risk from flooding, thunderstorms and other destructive weather events.”

Operating in 90+ countries, Earth Networks Total Lightning Network is the most comprehensive lightning network in the world. Its ability to monitor in-cloud lightning, in addition to cloud-to-ground lightning enables faster localized storm alerts so forecasters can warn of other forms of severe weather such as downbursts, heavy rains, hail and high winds.

“Lightning and dangerous storms kill more people in Karnataka than any other weather phenomena, and have a devastating impact on both livestock and crops,” said Dr. G.S. Srinivasa Reddy, Director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). “This life-saving early warning system now disseminates information about lightning and other dangerous conditions directly to every village in the state through our call center and free mobile application.”

The partnership will benefit not only government and civil defense agencies who will be able to access Earth Networks’ products that further aid the state in saving lives and reducing property damage that occurs due to severe weather, but also private industry partners who will gain new weather data sets to optimize operations, analyze trends and protect critical infrastructure.

Earth Networks has been Taking the Pulse of the Planet® for more than 20 years. We help organizations mitigate financial, operational and human risk by providing environmental intelligence from the world’s largest hyperlocal weather network. Schools, airports, sports teams, utilities and government agencies rely on our early warning solutions to safeguard lives, prepare for weather events and optimize operations. Companies across all industries use our weather data to automate decisions regarding risk management, business continuity and asset protection.