Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Liquide recently signed a new long-term agreement with LyondellBasell, one of the world’s largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies, to supply oxygen to LyondellBasell’s new large-scale petrochemical plant which will be constructed in Channelview, Texas. LyondellBasell’s new propylene oxide/tertiary butyl alcohol plant (PO/TBA), is expected to be the largest of its kind plant in the world when completed.

The oxygen provided by Air Liquide will be sourced from its Gulf Coast Pipeline System, part of the largest industrial gas pipeline system in the world, which spans more than 2,000 miles along the coasts of southeast Texas and Louisiana.

LyondellBasell’s $2.4 billion PO/TBA project is part of its announced organic growth program. The PO/TBA portion of this investment is designed to meet rising global demand for both urethanes and cleaner-burning oxyfuels. The construction of LyondellBasell’s new PO/TBA plant is expected to begin in the second half of 2018 and be completed in 2021.

Susan Ellerbusch, CEO of Air Liquide USA LLC, which is comprised of the company’s U.S. Large Industries and Electronics businesses, said: “We appreciate the confidence LyondellBasell has placed in Air Liquide as the oxygen supplier of choice for their largest ever PO plant. This long-term agreement further recognizes the unmatched reliability and flexibility of Air Liquide’s Gulf Coast oxygen pipeline system and our ability to help LyondellBasell realize the fullest potential of their new world scale investment.”

