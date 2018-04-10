PeopleAdmin and Ellucian Systems Integrations Make Talent Management Easier for Higher Education Institutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Users of PeopleAdmin’s Hire talent management system can now simplify cumbersome management tasks through a seamless integration with the Ellucian Ethos Platform. PeopleAdmin and Ellucian Systems, both industry leaders in higher education software and services, have expanded their strategic integration partnership to include options for real-time data sharing.

Automatic updates now flow between the Ellucian’s Colleague and Banner systems and PeopleAdmin’s system, eliminating duplicate data entry, dramatically reducing data inaccuracy and eradicating inconsistencies across both systems. This is one of many market-leading integration offerings PeopleAdmin has made available to its users recently.

“HR professionals and hiring managers should be spending time nurturing and developing faculty and staff, not moving mountains of paperwork or waiting for data to move from one system to another,” said Jack Blaha, CEO of PeopleAdmin. “Working with our integration partners like Ellucian, we’re simplifying tasks throughout the talent management life cycle, so college and university faculty, staff and leaders can focus on bigger picture challenges and advance their institutions’ missions.”

Rice University Director of Recruitment and Operations Wayne Robinson views the integration as a valuable way to streamline talent management processes. He looks forward to implementing the integration to help his team work more efficiently.

“Recruiting and hiring are two of the most challenging undertakings facing any higher education institution today,” said Robinson. “Having the combined power of PeopleAdmin and Ellucian to approve and track new positions that reflect the needs of our University is a game-changer.”

Customers using PeopleAdmin and Ellucian systems will see demonstrations of this integration at the Ellucian Live conference in San Diego, California this week. The integration — along with new product releases, partnerships and solution enhancements — will also be on display for PeopleAdmin customers at the 15th Annual PeopleConnect conference April 18-19, 2018, in Kansas City, Missouri.

