Government of Canada and Electricity Human Resources Canada Announce $6.6 Million Program to Support Student Job Opportunities in the Electricity Sector

The Hon. Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, with elected officials and CO-OP students from OPG, introducing Student Jobs Program for the Electricity Sector, at The Darlington Nuclear Information Center. (Photo: Business Wire)

COURTICE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electricity Human Resources Canada (EHRC), today announced its “Empowering Futures” program, a Student Work Integrated Learning Program, designed to create up to 1000 new jobs for post-secondary students in the electricity sector over the next 4-years. The objective of the project is to better align the skill sets and job readiness of graduates with the needs of electricity industry employers, in all provinces and territories across Canada. The program is funded by the Government of Canada’s Student Work-Integrated Learning Program.

EHRC has long advocated for the need to have closer ties and joint action by employers, trainers, unions and governments to expand the breadth and depth of the skilled workforce. This Student Work Integrated Learning program will encourage and support industry employers, especially small to medium sized companies, to hire co-op students and provide them with an opportunity to gain valuable experience in a real work environment. The program will enhance the job-readiness of post-secondary STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) and business students across Canada by offering up to $7,000 in co-op wage subsidies to electricity and renewable employers.

“The Student Work Integrated Learning program was developed to bridge the gap between formal post-secondary learning and skills requirements of Canadian employers. The difficulties faced by young Canadians in the transition from school to work – obtaining entry into the world of work and gaining relevant job experience – are well known. This program will provide students with the opportunity to align their technical skills with the entrepreneurial and “work-ready” skills required by today’s employers.”

- Michelle Branigan, CEO EHRC

The electricity sector is forecasted to experience high growth and tight labour conditions, with an abundance of job openings, and high-quality career opportunities.

“When Canadian students get on-the-job education, they’re getting the experience they need to succeed. Our Innovation and Skills Plan is putting Canada’s skilled, talented and creative people at the heart of a more innovative future economy”

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

About the Student Work Integrated Learning Program

The program will see EHRC bring together a consortium of stakeholders to ensure that there is increased alignment between the current and future needs of employers and the curricula being delivered by post-secondary institutions. EHRC is establishing a national working committee to connect stakeholders, including employers, post-secondary institutions, industry associations and labour from across the country who will work in partnership, to optimize effectiveness of the program.

“OPG is proud to partner with the Government of Canada and Electricity Human Resources Canada to help the next generation of our industry’s workforce have the skills and education they need to succeed. OPG hires close to 250 students every year and each one brings new ideas and innovation to our company. By bridging the gap between formal study and hands-on experience we are investing in our industry’s future leaders and positioning Ontario as a world leader in the electricity sector.”

- Barb Keenan, OPG Senior Vice President, People and Culture, and Chief Ethics Officer

Supporters of the SWILP Program

We would like to acknowledge and thank those organizations who are championing the Student-Work Integrated Program, including: Hydro Ottawa, Electricity Distributor’s Association (EDA), Canadian Energy Efficiency Alliance (CEEA), Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), Co-Operative Education and Work-Integrated Learning Canada (CEWIL), Canadian Solar Industries Association (CANSIA), Canadian Wind Energy Association (CANWEA), Canadian Council of Technicians and Technologists (CCTT), Carleton University, Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICAN), Canadian GeoExchange Coalition (CGC), Ontario Power Generation, University of Victoria, Toronto Hydro, New Brunswick Community College (NBCC), Ryerson University and Decentralized Energy Canada (DEC).

About Electricity Human Resources Canada

Electricity Resources Canada (EHRC) is Canada's most trusted source of objective human resources information and HR tools to help the Canadian electricity industry match workforce supply and demand. EHRC works with industry to strengthen the ability of the Canadian electricity industry to meet current and future needs for a highly skilled, safety-focused, diverse and productive workforce. For more information, visit www.ElectricityHR.ca.