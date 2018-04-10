DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DLT Solutions, an award-winning technology provider to the public sector, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) for Red Hat subscriptions and services. As the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, Red Hat products create efficiencies, eliminate vendor lock-in, meet mission-critical IT demands, and improve service delivery. With this new contract, DLT will continue its relationship with Red Hat as its largest government reseller by providing critical enterprise-grade open source solutions to the DoD.

“This successful re-compete contract award for DLT Solutions further demonstrates our commitment to Red Hat and customers interested in Red Hat software and services. As Red Hat’s largest strategic partner within the Department of Defense, this contract enables DLT Solutions to continue providing our DoD customers with enterprise-grade open source technologies that are integral to their mission objectives,” said Danny Climo, Senior Director of Enterprise Platforms & Public Cloud at DLT Solutions.

Since 2004, DLT has been a strategic partner to Red Hat, and with the renewal of the ESI contract, DLT and Red Hat can continue their legacy of helping DoD agencies acquire enterprise open source subscriptions, drive cost from the datacenter, and accelerate their path to the cloud.

