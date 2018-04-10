Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) combat support agency, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) provides globally accessible enterprise information infrastructure, command and control, and information-sharing capabilities to joint warfighters, national level leaders, and other mission and coalition partners. To help maintain U.S. information superiority, DISA has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) a position on the 10-year, $17.5B IDIQ contract to provide IT solutions for integrated communication and information systems.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with DISA to provide DoD with enhanced communications, cybersecurity, software development, and cloud professional services to the U.S. warfighter,” said Steven Harrell, vice president at Booz Allen. “Our experienced staff combine technology and functional expertise with our consulting heritage to deliver the enhanced IT systems DISA, DoD, and Federal agencies need. We look forward to working with DISA to ensure that our nation’s leaders and warfighters have access to capabilities that facilitate decisive national security actions.”

Booz Allen has a long history of supporting the U.S. Defense Department, that spans more than 75 years when the firm won its first Navy contract in 1940. To learn more about Booz Allen’s Defense work, visit here.

Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. They trust us to bring together the right minds: those who devote themselves to the challenge at hand, who speak with relentless candor, and who act with courage and character. They expect original solutions where there are no roadmaps. They rely on us because they know that—together—we will find the answers and change the world.

We solve the most difficult management and technology problems through a combination of consulting, analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs more than 24,225 people and had revenue of $5.80 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2017. To learn more, visit BoozAllen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

