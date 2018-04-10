CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today it was awarded a task order with a potential value of approximately $41.5 million to provide engineering support services for the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development, and Engineering Center’s Intelligence and Information Warfare Directorate (I2WD) Commercial Based Technology Analysis (CBTA) program. This one-year task order, awarded by the General Services Administration’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center under the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) contract vehicle, represents continuing business in the company’s Intelligence Systems and Support market area.

The CBTA program provides the capability to analyze commercial based technologies in support of global mission requirements. CACI’s technical intelligence engineering team will support CBTA in a number of areas, including the technical characterization of technology through physical, electrical, and software analysis; assessing the function and intent of the technology; and assisting in reverse-engineering and replicating the technology as necessary. CACI’s proven experience meeting CBTA challenges assures the Army of effective and successful project completion.

CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray said, “CACI understands the importance of advancing the technology America needs to safeguard our troops. Our partnership with the U.S. Army’s Intelligence and Information Warfare Directorate in support of its critical Commercial Based Technology Analysis program leverages the Army’s innovative approach to technical intelligence analysis to ensure our nation continually stays a step ahead of evolving threats.”

