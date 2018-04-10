Festo and City of Mason, Ohio, Announce $90 Million New Investment

Festo will invest $90 million in an expansion of its Regional Service and Manufacturing Center in Mason, Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Mason and Festo, a German-based global corporation specializing in advanced automation technology, today announced the company will expand its existing Regional Service and Manufacturing Center in Mason by approximately 350,000 square feet, nearly tripling capacity, and add 350 jobs over the next five years. Construction will be conducted in two phases with expected completion by 2024.

Festo, which maintains U.S. and North American regional headquarters in New York, announced its move to Mason in 2013 with a $50 million, 150,000 square-foot facility that opened in 2015. Now, just three years later, Festo will nearly triple its footprint and more than double its workforce. Festo’s leadership team credits the strong foundation established with city, regional and state officials, as well as opportunities the regional ecosystem provides in talent, connectivity and innovation in Industry 4.0/Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), as reasons to locate and expand here.

“Strong market growth in North America requires us to expand our capacity in logistics and production to ensure product and service excellence for our customers,” said Oliver Ring, Festo’s global senior vice president of supply chain and logistics. “We are proud to announce this substantial expansion in Mason, where our team feels welcome and at home. We look forward to a long future of collaboration and success.”

“While this may seem like a traditional economic development announcement, this investment represents far more,” said City of Mason Mayor Victor Kidd. “Our four-year friendship with Festo runs deep. Through its incredible generosity to our community and schools, Festo has redefined what it means to be a partner, helping to inspire curiosity in STEM education in our youngest residents.”

The City of Mason, REDI Cincinnati and JobsOhio are collaborating on incentives for Festo. The expansion is contingent upon their approval.

“Festo’s expansion is an example of how talent, collaboration and commitment to innovation can help a global advanced manufacturing leader thrive in Ohio,” said JobsOhio Director for Advanced Manufacturing Glenn Richardson. “Festo has been a fantastic partner in Mason, investing in cutting-edge technology, creative training solutions and hundreds of new jobs for Ohioans.”

“Festo has a passion for transforming the way people work with their innovative technology solutions,” said Kimm Coyner, vice president of business development and project management at REDI Cincinnati. “Their increased investment in our region helps advance our leadership in IIoT. We are proud of our partnership, which has focused on strengthening our talent, including sponsorship of the City of Mason’s Innovation Week.”

Festo also will mark a leadership transition at its Mason campus. Yannick Schilly, chief operating officer and vice president of product supply for North America, will be succeeded by Dr. Nikolas Gebhard, who has served Festo since 2012. Schilly will stay on through June to ensure a smooth transition.

Festo is a leading worldwide supplier of intelligent automation solutions. Festo’s products and services are available in 176 countries. With approximately 20,000 employees in more than 250 branch offices in 61 countries worldwide, Festo’s sales exceeded $3.5 billion last year. www.festo.com

Mason, Ohio, is an established hub for innovation with a business portfolio of advanced manufacturing, healthcare and technology companies. In the last three years, Mason has recruited more than $615 million in new investment and brought more than 3,100 jobs to the city. www.whymason.com