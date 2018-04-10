MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced the general availability of MicroStrategy 10.11, the newest feature release to the company’s MicroStrategy 10™ platform. This feature release continues to add power to the MicroStrategy 10 product line with new capabilities, including enhanced mapping for conducting geospatial analytics with Mapbox, a leading location data platform for mobile and web applications.

Version 10.11 also introduces new out-of-the-box visualizations, intelligent recommendations for content, prompts for dossiers, a native MicroStrategy Library app for smartphones, and more. To see MicroStrategy 10.11 in action, visit our What’s New in MicroStrategy 10 site and register for the upcoming webcast, Unveiling MicroStrategy 10.11: New MicroStrategy Geospatial Services, Native Library App for Smartphones, and More, taking place on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

“We are extremely excited about the launch of version 10.11 and all of its powerful new features. Business teams can now confidently take the first step towards establishing an enterprise-wide, data-driven culture on their own. Version 10.11 empowers teams with self-service data discovery and departmental analytics, while creating the foundation for governed data discovery at scale and enterprise-worthy analytics,” said Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “The latest capabilities available in MicroStrategy 10.11 are central to MicroStrategy’s commitment to deliver the next generation of enterprise analytics and advance our goal of building the ultimate analytics platform for the Intelligent Enterprise™.”

Explore Dossiers on Smartphones with New MicroStrategy Library App

Further leveraging MicroStrategy’s responsive design capabilities that enable dossiers to render beautifully on various devices and form factors, users can now interact with data on dossiers via native apps optimized for iOS and Android smartphones. MicroStrategy customers are now able to operationalize the platform’s latest and modern interfaces with touch-optimized workflows on these handheld devices. Users can download the MicroStrategy Library app for iPhone by visiting the Apple app store or the MicroStrategy Library app for Android by visiting the Google Play app store, respectively.

New MicroStrategy Geospatial Services Powered by Mapbox Amplifies Location Intelligence

MicroStrategy 10.11 introduces MicroStrategy Geospatial Services and delivers new mapping capabilities via a native integration with Mapbox. The new and enhanced map visualization is available for dossiers on all interfaces, including MicroStrategy Desktop™, MicroStrategy Workstation, MicroStrategy Web™, MicroStrategy Mobile™ and MicroStrategy Library. Users can visualize and analyze spatial data with advanced mapping capabilities, including intelligent clustering and aggregation, dynamic layers with interactive zoom, thresholds for attributes, and more. This mapping service is available in addition to out-of-the-box ESRI maps, and offers support for markers, bubbles and area types on a variety of map styles.

MicroStrategy Geospatial Services with MicroStrategy 10.11 doubles existing functionality by delivering vector-based maps, and gives users better precision and faster performance on location data. Users can leverage version 10.11 to plot polygons on a map with global coverage of all U.S. zip codes and postal codes for more than 150 countries. Version 10.11 also delivers multiple options for map styles, including basic, white, light, dark, street, topographic, physical, relief, satellite and satellite street styles. In addition, users can leverage zoom appropriate clusters, aggregations and layers that make it incredibly easy to understand geospatial data. With these capabilities, analysts can opt to dynamically display specified data layers at different zoom levels. Users can also add color thresholds to attributes or dimensions to more easily and visually differentiate business dimensions on a map.

“The power to visualize real-time location data at scale is critically important for MicroStrategy and its customers,” said Mapbox CEO Eric Gundersen. “With location data transforming the way people and goods move around the world, the new MicroStrategy Geospatial Services features allow businesses to make location data-driven decisions that can transform their operations and impact their bottom line.”

As the location datasets businesses collect become larger, data analysis at scale is made possible by intelligence platforms like MicroStrategy that enable intelligence aggregation and drill down support. “When thinking about location analytics, many businesses are looking for specific, actionable results like being able to identify new customers, improve marketing efforts and customer service, manage risks, and understand consumer data, among others,” added Mr. Lang. “The new integration with Mapbox empowers MicroStrategy 10.11 users to draw greater insights without compromising security.”

Discover Insights with New Out-of-the-box Visualizations that Support Unique Use Cases

MicroStrategy 10.11 introduces three new visualizations that expand visual analytics capabilities for new use cases. With this latest release, users can plot and interact with data using waterfall, histogram, and box plot visualizations, all of which are available out-of-the-box in all MicroStrategy interfaces.

The waterfall visualization allows users to show the cumulative value of sequentially added data over time, leading to a final value. This feature is valuable for quantitative analysis, as it allows analysts to visualize the individual variables affecting a metric of interest, such as the various cost and revenue streams producing a company’s bottom line.

The histogram graphically represents the frequency distribution of a metric, which helps to visually determine important summary statistics, such as the mean and mode, identify possible outliers, and familiarize a data scientist with the distribution of a variable before performing further analysis with it.

The box plot is a popular way to display the distribution of multiple variables or of variables over time based on quartile and median values of a metric. It is critical for visually displaying possible outliers, identifying variation over time or variation between similar variables, and determining the range of values of a variable.

Furthermore, organizations can take advantage of outline mode with MicroStrategy 10.11, which helps users easily view and interact with hierarchy data on a grid. Users can summarize multiple rows of data within each hierarchy level by collapsing and expanding the hierarchy groups within the grid.

New Features for Dossier Represent a Leap Forward in User Performance

MicroStrategy 10.11 introduces several new features for Dossier that promote faster performance on larger datasets. Users can now leverage prompts with dossiers to proactively limit the data that is displayed on a dossier. In addition to accelerating performance by processing only the necessary data, prompts help to personalize information by revealing only relevant data.

With version 10.11, users can pause and resume dossier execution while editing or designing a dossier to improve development time, and can prevent the dossier from processing or executing the visualization each time data is modified. This allows users to create or edit dossiers without a lag, which is particularly important when working with live connections to sources, large datasets, or slower connections. Dossier execution can be resumed once all changes have been made, delivering greater flexibility and overall faster performance.

New Features for MicroStrategy on AWS Empower Administrators to Easily Monitor Environments

The latest release introduces new features for MicroStrategy on AWS that make administration more streamlined. Administrators can see usage statistics across various instances and services, including details like CPU and memory utilization, number of database connections, and free storage space--all within a single interface. By being able to actively monitor trends in usage, administrators can make informed decisions to automate tasks with schedules, and scale up or scale down their environments based on usage. Sign up for a free 30-day trial of MicroStrategy on AWS today.

The latest feature release also introduces dozens of additional enhancements, including:

New data connectors for popular enterprise applications, including Eloqua, Marketo, PayPal, Hubspot, Shopify, Concur and more;

More connectors available for Microsoft ® Azure data sources, including Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Azure Cosmos DB, and Azure HDInsight;

Azure data sources, including Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Azure Cosmos DB, and Azure HDInsight; New MicroStrategy Library feature that offers recommendations to end users by intelligently suggesting related dossiers based on similarities to the selected content; and

Out-of-the-box R Integration Pack available in MicroStrategy Desktop and MicroStrategy Workstation, allowing analysts to quickly and easily incorporate predictive insights from R without having to install the R Integration Pack separately.

Download MicroStrategy Desktop to try the latest capabilities available in MicroStrategy 10.11 today.

Release of MicroStrategy 10.4™ Hotfix 7

Alongside the MicroStrategy 10.11 feature release, MicroStrategy 10.4 Hotfix 7 is generally available to customers today. This hotfix introduces over 225 stability, performance and security enhancements for the platform release (10.4) and is available on Windows, Linux, AIX and Solaris. MicroStrategy customers can apply MicroStrategy 10.11 or 10.4.7 to their analytics environments by downloading the new releases from the MicroStrategy download site today.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Library, MicroStrategy Geospatial Services, MicroStrategy 10.11, MicroStrategy 10, MicroStrategy 10.4, MicroStrategy Desktop, MicroStrategy Web, MicroStrategy Mobile, Dossier, and Intelligent Enterprise are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G