Best Egg and Invoice2go Announce Strategic Partnership

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best Egg, the consumer lending brand of Marlette Funding, LLC, today announced at Lendit Fintech USA a partnership with Invoice2go, the mobile app that makes it effortless for small business owners and contractors to track work and get paid through easy-to-use invoicing, expense management, and online payments. Under this agreement, the Best Egg financing solution will be made available through Invoice2go, so business owners using the app can help their customers access options to fund big-ticket projects. Invoice2go’s customers send more than $2 billion in invoices every month, positioning the partnership to make a significant impact on a sector where simple financing is scarcely available.

"This is our first step into point of sales finance and specifically home improvement,” said Josh Tonderys, President of Best Egg. "We are working together on intensive consumer research to evaluate the specific needs of future buyers and to become the go-to infrastructure behind top purchase financing brands.”

The partnership between Best Egg and Invoice2go provides benefits to both the small business community and consumers. Small business owners gain an enhanced brand and marketing differentiator that improves their customer’s buying experience, making it easier for them to compete in the market, and win more business. Consumers gain access to a new financial outlet with straightforward credit products, removing the uncertainty of securing loans for individual payment transactions.

“Winning more business is at the top of nearly every small business owner’s agenda,” said Greg Waldorf, CEO of Invoice2go. “More than half of Invoice2go’s customers operate in the construction and home improvement industries. We know that giving small businesses a way to help their customers access even small amounts of capital, can make a big difference when it comes to closing costly repair and renovation projects. Suddenly they can take on more lucrative jobs, and grow their business.”

About Best Egg

Best Egg, the consumer lending brand of Marlette Funding, LLC,is a financial technology provider on a mission to find better ways to make money accessible to allow people to enjoy life. The team mixes decades of banking experience with deep customer knowledge and smart technology to deliver digital products, services and experiences in a more relevant way. Today, Best Egg provides a frictionless online personal loan platform where qualified applicants can instantly view loan offers with no impact to their credit score and receive funds in as little as 1 business day. Since March 2014, the online loan platform has delivered over $5B of prime loans with high quality credit performance. For more information, visit www.MarletteFunding.com or www.mybestegg.com

About Invoice2go

Invoice2go is a mobile app that makes it effortless for small businesses to track work and get paid. It was founded in 2002 by an Australian small business owner who was frustrated by the lack of simple invoicing solutions. Today, Invoice2go is the highest-grossing mobile invoicing app in the App Store, and is trusted by 250,000+ customers worldwide to send over $2 billion in invoices each month. It is currently available in eleven languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Dutch, Danish, Finnish, Swedish, Italian and Thai. Invoice2go is backed by VCs Accel and Ribbit Capital. For more information, visit https://invoice.2go.com.