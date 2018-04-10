InTouch Health Chooses TokBox to Incorporate WebRTC into Its Virtual Care Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TokBox, the live video, real-time communications (RTC) company, today announced that InTouch Health, a leading enterprise telehealth platform, has adopted the TokBox Live Video API to enhance the scalability of the platform for its healthcare system customers to deliver high-quality remote clinical care to patients anytime, anywhere.

InTouch Health is a global, cloud-based telehealth and telecommunications network that delivers a range of services for numerous health systems, enabling clinicians to deliver the highest quality virtual care in any clinical use case. In use at over 2,000 locations and growing at a rate of one hospital per day, the company requires a live-video product that supports its wide range of needs and operations while meeting stringent security requirements.

Security is Paramount

Due to restrictions imposed by its thousands of hospital clients, InTouch Health must work within tightly controlled networks to ensure that sensitive information remains secure. In an effort to migrate to a web-based user experience leveraging WebRTC, InTouch Health administered a market survey to identify the WebRTC leader that meets the company’s stringent security, reliability, and scalability requirements. Based on the survey results, InTouch Health selected TokBox to enable next generation multiparty telehealth within a web-based user experience.

In addition, TokBox provides powerful encryption using the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), chosen by the U.S. government to protect classified information and implemented in software and hardware throughout the world to encrypt sensitive data. TokBox uses the highest level of bit encryption, AES-256, to ensure that sensitive InTouch Health customer data remains secure at all times.

“With the number of hospitals and clinical environments in which our network is used, it was important to find a WebRTC platform that is reliable, easy to implement and highly secure,” noted InTouch Health founder, chairman, and chief innovation officer Yulun Wang, PhD. “TokBox provides the security capabilities, including HIPAA compliance, and features we’re looking for to enable our health system customers to virtualize care across their enterprises through a single platform.”

The TokBox Live Video API is finding increasing success in the healthcare market, enabling developers to quickly add video capabilities to the application workflow. The TokBox API serves a wide range of healthcare applications, from remote doctor consultations to medical imaging collaboration and on-demand wellness and fitness. According to the results of the inaugural TokBox Live Video Maturity Study, 60 percent of people either have or are likely to use live video to chat with a doctor about a non-emergency condition.

“For telehealth providers like InTouch Health, being able to securely, easily integrate live video into their offerings is key,” noted TokBox CEO Scott Lomond. “TokBox helps providers leverage live video to deliver significant benefits, from higher revenue, better clinical outcomes, lower risks and lower costs for patients and their providers.”

About TokBox

TokBox, a Telefónica company, develops and operates the OpenTok Platform, making it fast and easy to add live video communications into online and mobile websites, apps and services. The scalable, customizable platform gives users the creative freedom to develop any video interaction, from one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts.

The first platform to incorporate support for WebRTC, OpenTok caters to enterprises, entrepreneurs and developers with powerful APIs and a global cloud infrastructure. OpenTok has been used to stream WebRTC live video in over 36,000 applications since 2013 for companies including Major League Baseball, Live.ly, Esurance, Royal Bank of Scotland, Valspar, Chegg, and Double Robotics. www.tokbox.com