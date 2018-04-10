Walmart and Postmates Team up to Expand Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Program

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart and Postmates today announced an agreement to help expand the retailer’s popular Online Grocery Delivery option to more than 40 percent of U.S. households. Postmates will help power the Walmart’s Online Grocery Deliveries, beginning today in Charlotte, NC with further expansion planned in the coming months.

“Customers are busy, they are managing jobs, soccer practice, dance lessons and social schedules; so we are on a mission to do more than keep a little extra money in their pockets,” said Mark Ibbotson, executive vice president, Central Operations, Walmart U.S. “With the help of Postmates, we’re making grocery shopping even easier by bringing the everyday low prices of Walmart right to the front door of customers in Charlotte with more areas to be added soon.”

With the help of Walmart’s personal shoppers and Postmates’s delivery network, thousands of Charlotte customers will be able to shop for and have fresh groceries delivered to their doorsteps. Personal shoppers must complete a three-week training program learning how to select the freshest produce and the best cuts of meat for Online Grocery customers.

“Both Walmart and Postmates strive to make the lives of our customers easier,” said Dan Mosher, senior vice president, merchant lead, Postmates. “With our growing fleet of 160,000 couriers, we are confident that we’ll be providing Walmart customers with the ultimate convenience.”

Walmart Grocery Delivery brings customers the convenience of shopping when and where they want for quality, fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and seasonal general merchandise. To use delivery, customers in Charlotte place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart Grocery App, switch to the Delivery tab, and select a delivery window at checkout. After orders have been picked by Walmart’s personal shoppers, a member of the Postmates Fleet retrieves the order from a Walmart store and delivers it right to the customer during their specified delivery window.

Groceries can be delivered to customers as soon as the same day. Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery carries a simple $9.95 fee and a $30 minimum order - no subscription, no price markups. Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.

The retailer also offers an Online Grocery Pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars. The service, which has become a customer favorite and touted as a “Grocery Hero” for moms on the go and time-strapped families, is now available in 1,200 stores, nearly 20 in Charlotte, with 1,000 more to be added this year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 270 million customers and members visit our more than 11,700 stores under 65 banners in 28 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2018 revenue of $500.3 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About Postmates

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with an insanely reliable on-demand "anything" network. Launched in 2011, Postmates has the largest on-demand delivery fleet in the U.S. of more than 150,000 Postmates operating in more than 50 U.S. metropolitan markets. It provides access to over 250,000 merchants and completes more than 2.5 million deliveries a month. Headquartered in San Francisco, with 550 employees, Postmates is building a movement. Have chips but no guac? Postmate it. Your date night? Postmate it. Game day? Postmate it. Run out of caffeine? Postmate it. Learn more: www.postmates.com.