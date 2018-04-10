Veeam and Pure Storage Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Data Management Platform for the Always-On Enterprise

BAAR, Switzerland & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, and Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the all-flash storage platform that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced a powerful new integration between Veeam Availability Platform™ and Pure Storage FlashArray to deliver business continuity, agility and intelligence for the modern enterprise. Integrating the cloud-friendly storage capabilities of Pure Storage FlashArray with Veeam Availability Platform makes each solution even more valuable to joint customers in today’s digitized world.

“Storage integration is a key capability for the Veeam Availability Platform,” said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. “It improves backup and recovery and then goes well beyond that to empower the digital enterprise to leverage production data in new ways to drive value, including greater agility, faster time to market, lower costs, reduced risk, and enhanced operational management. Through our partnership with Pure Storage, we are providing customers with a radical new way to deliver competitive advantage.”

The new Veeam and Pure Storage integration is designed to meet the requirements of today’s Always-On Enterprise – a business that operates seamlessly with improved recovery SLAs – by enabling:

Superior data protection and backup performance with Veeam Backup from Storage Snapshots: Joint customers can lower the impact on their production environment by using Pure Storage snapshots and back up more frequently to dramatically improve RPOs. Additionally, customers can create snapshot-only jobs to create additional, more frequent recovery points.

with Joint customers can lower the impact on their production environment by using Pure Storage snapshots and back up more frequently to dramatically improve RPOs. Additionally, customers can create snapshot-only jobs to create additional, more frequent recovery points. More rapid and efficient recoveries with Veeam Explorer™ for Storage Snapshots: Customers can recover individual items or entire VMs quickly and efficiently directly from Pure Storage snapshots for much faster RTOs.

with Customers can recover individual items or entire VMs quickly and efficiently directly from Pure Storage snapshots for much faster RTOs. Easy access to production data copies with Veeam DataLabs™ (formerly known as Veeam Virtual Labs): Customers can use Pure Storage snapshots to create an on-demand isolated test environment to leverage copies of a production workload for testing and development, analytics, and security to drive business change.

with (formerly known as Veeam Virtual Labs): Customers can use Pure Storage snapshots to create an on-demand isolated test environment to leverage copies of a production workload for testing and development, analytics, and security to drive business change. Rapid Recovery: Joint customers can use Pure Storage FlashBlade™, the industry’s first scale-out storage system architected from the ground-up for unstructured data, as a Veeam Ready Repository, allowing customers to leverage all Veeam software capabilities. This joint solution reduces data restoration times for large data sets and critical applications from days to minutes.

Additionally, Pure Storage FlashStack™, a Converged Infrastructure (CI) solution that enables organizations to grow and protect digital revenues, can also be used with Veeam to maximize CI Availability with the Veeam Availability Platform.

“Involta has built strong strategic relationships with Pure Storage and Veeam that have been key to our success in the Managed Services Space,” said Mike Meloy EVP/GM of Involta, LLC, the first MSP Partner in the US for Pure Storage and a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Partner. "Our mission is to simplify IT intelligence and end-to-end infrastructure for organizations that rely heavily on IT to achieve critical business outcomes. Veeam and Pure Storage enable better scale of our existing systems, higher performance, and smaller backup and replication windows. This API-level integration dramatically reduces the complexity in our data protection designs, which ultimately enables our customers to get back online sooner for production and decreases network bandwidth usage. Any time you can save time and resources, it’s a good thing.”

Key benefits of the Veeam and Pure Storage partnership include:

Business continuity: Gives enterprises the means to ensure availability for a wide range of data environments, and strengthens user confidence that their Digital Life will be available when, where and how they want it.

Gives enterprises the means to ensure availability for a wide range of data environments, and strengthens user confidence that their Digital Life will be available when, where and how they want it. Agility: Together, Pure and Veeam provide agile infrastructure and operational simplicity, making it easy to deliver on-demand, elastic services to every user, developer, and application across private, public, and SaaS clouds without interruption.

Together, Pure and Veeam provide agile infrastructure and operational simplicity, making it easy to deliver on-demand, elastic services to every user, developer, and application across private, public, and SaaS clouds without interruption. Intelligence: Joint customers gain the ability to analyze all of their production data continuously to meet today’s business demands for real-time analytics across a wide range of data and data types.

”Pure Storage and Veeam have dramatically simplified previously complex environments. The addition of Veeam snapshot integration for FlashArray, combined with FlashBlade for Rapid Recovery, provides an end-to-end platform that’s modern, simple and future proof,” said Michael Sotnick, Vice President of Field and Channel Operations at Pure Storage.

This integration took advantage of the new Veeam Universal Storage API, which simplifies the process of integrating storage with the Veeam Availability Platform. As a result, select Veeam Alliance Partners, like Pure Storage, can be integrated more rapidly, providing more benefits to more customers in less time and delivering an even higher return on their IT investments.

“In our Voice of the Enterprise Storage Budgets and Outlook study, we found that 51 percent of respondents wanted to see backup and disaster recovery tools integrated or bundled with their infrastructure platforms, while 29 percent wanted Hybrid Cloud Data/Workload mobility integrated,” said Henry Baltazar Research Vice President at 451 Research. “The new integration between Pure Storage and Veeam is aligned with these trends, and this integration will only grow in importance as organizations seek to improve the operational efficiency of their environments. This partnership is an interesting match of opposites, blending Pure Storage’s strength in high performance all-flash storage with Veeam’s efficient data protection/management capabilities, allowing both partners to address a larger portion of the needs of their respective clients with an end-to-end offering.”

Veeam and Pure Storage integration is available as a storage plug-in to Veeam Availability Platform and can be downloaded now.

Register to attend a Veeam Live session to learn more about the Veeam and Pure Storage integration.

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2018, the premier conference for Intelligent Data Management, which will take place May 14 – 16, 2018, in Chicago, IL. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2017 in New Orleans, LA, and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam has 53,000+ ProPartners and 282,000+ customers with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a Satmetrix-certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.