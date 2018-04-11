RepRisk data now available on Open:FactSet Marketplace

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RepRisk, a leading research and business intelligence provider, is proud to be the first third-party provider of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and business conduct risk data on the new Open:FactSet Marketplace platform. Launched this week by FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, the new online tool offers users both financial and extra-financial data.

“FactSet is excited to welcome RepRisk as a provider on the Open:FactSet Marketplace,” said Rich Newman, SVP and Global Head of Content & Technology Solutions, at FactSet. “High quality ESG data that is easy to integrate with additional resources is in great demand in the investment management community, which is why we are working together to provide datasets that clients can start using it immediately.”

“We are excited to have entered into this partnership with FactSet, which enables us to offer extra-financial insight to the investment community,” said Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at RepRisk. “Understanding ESG and business conduct-related risks, which are not always apparent through the traditional avenues of public company-mandated disclosures, is crucial for investment processes. We are delighted to be able to make our data accessible via FactSet’s innovative platform.”

RepRisk bases its research on media sources and stakeholders outside the companies it analyzes. This helps clients to assess whether such companies’ policies and processes translate into actual performance on the ground. More than 100,000 public and private companies of all sizes, in all sectors and countries, have been linked to ESG and business conduct risks, and RepRisk adds companies to its data on a daily basis as new risks arise.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is a leading research and business intelligence provider, specializing in ESG and business conduct risks.

As a premium due diligence solution, RepRisk helps clients prevent and mitigate ESG and business conduct risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments.

Since 2006, RepRisk has been leveraging artificial intelligence and human analysis to translate big data into actionable analytics and metrics. With daily updates, universal coverage, and curated adverse data on companies, projects, sectors, and countries, RepRisk offers a suite of a powerful risk management and compliance services.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, RepRisk serves clients worldwide, enabling them to reduce blind spots and shed light on risks that can have reputational, compliance, and financial impacts on a company.

For more information, please visit www.reprisk.com.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior analytics, service, content, and technology to help more than 88,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We are committed to giving investment professionals the edge to outperform, with fresh perspectives, informed insights, and the industry-leading support of our dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.