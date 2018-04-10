Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quadrant Homes is expanding its technology offerings by teaming with Amazon to make modern living easier. In 2017, Quadrant made in-home technology standard in its homes with HomeSmart®, a complete state-of-the art home technology package that helps buyers stay comfortable, in control and connected. Now, Quadrant is building upon this success by adding Amazon Alexa-enabled devices to their HomeSmart® package. By simply asking Alexa or using the Alexa app from their smartphone or tablet, Quadrant buyers will now be able to play music, turn down the heat, dim lights, and more.

“At Quadrant, we believe your home is your haven. That’s why we strive to include forward-thinking designs to create an intuitive home that responds to our buyer’s individual needs,” said Ken Krivanec, president of Quadrant Homes. “We’re continuing to build upon HomeSmart® to ensure homeowners receive the latest and most innovative technology offerings in their homes.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Quadrant as they make smart home technology with Alexa the standard for their new homes,” said Sarah Zenz, General Manager, Smart Home Services at Amazon. “Now, Quadrant homebuyers can enjoy a move-in-ready smart home and ask Alexa to turn on the lights, lock the door, and more.”

With the expanded HomeSmart® package, buyers will receive a wide offering of the latest in-home tech, including:

Echo Show: Echo Show brings everything you love about Alexa with a 7-inch screen and powerful, room-filling speakers. Watch Amazon Video content, see music lyrics, monitor smart home security cameras, find recipes, and more.

Echo Show brings everything you love about Alexa with a 7-inch screen and powerful, room-filling speakers. Watch Amazon Video content, see music lyrics, monitor smart home security cameras, find recipes, and more. Echo Dot: Sleek and compact design makes the Echo Dot a convenient addition to any room in the house. Just ask Alexa to play music, send and receive messages, listen to audiobooks, order from your favorite restaurants, and more. Alexa can also control thousands of smart home devices including lights, switches, thermostats, TVs, door locks, and more.

Sleek and compact design makes the Echo Dot a convenient addition to any room in the house. Just ask Alexa to play music, send and receive messages, listen to audiobooks, order from your favorite restaurants, and more. Alexa can also control thousands of smart home devices including lights, switches, thermostats, TVs, door locks, and more. Echo Spot: Echo Spot delivers everything you love about Alexa, in a stylish and compact design that can show you things. Echo Spot plays music, provides information, news, sports scores, weather, and more. All hands free – just ask.

Echo Spot delivers everything you love about Alexa, in a stylish and compact design that can show you things. Echo Spot plays music, provides information, news, sports scores, weather, and more. All hands free – just ask. Ring Pro Doorbell: See, hear and speak to visitors at your door from your Echo Show, Echo Spot, smartphone, tablet, or PC.

See, hear and speak to visitors at your door from your Echo Show, Echo Spot, smartphone, tablet, or PC. Nest 3 Thermostat: Learns your preferred temperature patterns in about a week before eventually programming itself. Or connect Alexa to your Nest Thermostat and say, “Alexa, set the dining room to 68.”

Learns your preferred temperature patterns in about a week before eventually programming itself. Or connect Alexa to your Nest Thermostat and say, “Alexa, set the dining room to 68.” Caseta Lighting Control: Works with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to personalize lighting based on schedules, scenes, and location – all with voice control.

Works with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to personalize lighting based on schedules, scenes, and location – all with voice control. Samsung SmartThings Hub: This compact, networked-enabled hub allows you to monitor and connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices. Communication between your phone and home’s wirelessly connected outlets, sensors, and smart accessories has never been more seamless.

This compact, networked-enabled hub allows you to monitor and connect wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices. Communication between your phone and home’s wirelessly connected outlets, sensors, and smart accessories has never been more seamless. WiFi ready and connected home: All Quadrant homes are pre-wired for a router, plus an access point on each level for internet throughout the home.

To help Quadrant buyers maximize their in-home technology, a dedicated expert will provide an on-site activation appointment at no charge allowing buyers to customize tech options to fit their lifestyle. The activation also includes a seamless set-up of Alexa-enabled devices and 90 days of Amazon activation support. For more information, visit: www.quadranthomes.com/homesmart.

About Quadrant Homes®

More Washingtonians live in a Quadrant home than in one constructed by any other builder. Quadrant Homes is now in its 48th year of award-winning homebuilding in the Puget Sound region, where it is currently building or developing new-home communities in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties. The company has been recognized for seven years in a row with the Guildmaster Award for exceptional customer satisfaction and was the recipient of a 2017 Nationals℠ Silver Award, two 2016 Tribute Awards by the New Home Council, and a 2016 Gold Nugget® Award by the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC). Quadrant Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about Quadrant Homes, please visit www.QuadrantHomes.com. For more information, visit the Quadrant Homes website, Quadrant Homes Twitter and Quadrant Homes Facebook.