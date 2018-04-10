Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Level Brands Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB), an innovative marketing and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses, announced today a contract with Riley Rose, a beauty and lifestyle concept specializing in trending beauty products and curated home décor, targeting Gen Z and Millennial women. Riley Rose will carry four products of Beauty & Pin-Ups (BPU), Level Brands’ hair-care and disruptive women’s products brand, also targeting millennial women. Under the contract, which covers the 13 retail Riley Rose locations and its online store, Riley Rose will sell the BPU products Stay Dirty 1.5 oz., Stay Dirty 6 oz., Fierce, and Valor.

"The new partnership underlines BPU’s quest to impact the $88 billion hair-care market," said Mark Elliott, Chief Operating Officer of BPU and Level Brands. “The partnership is the latest in BPU’s plan to disrupt the status quo in hair-care.”

"Riley Rose is an ideal fit for BPU," Elliott said, "in that the goal of both companies is reaching millennial women, a demographic numbering some 40 million in the United States."

“Riley Rose shares many of our goals,” said Elliott. “The ‘homage to millennials’ that is the idea behind Riley Rose complements perfectly the focus of Level Brands and Beauty & Pin-Ups.”

“For BPU, reaching millennial women makes sense both economically as well as ethically,” Elliott said. “First you have the sheer size of the demo, with all its buying power. Then you have the goal of BPU, which is to be capitalists with a conscience, an idea that resonates with many millennials, especially women. Through partnerships with socially conscious brands, we are making a powerful connection to the consumers of our products.”

About Level Brands Inc. (www.LevelBrands.com)

Level Brands creates bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses. Level Brands specializes in corporate brand management and consumer products marketing art; beauty; fashion; health and wellness, including the beverage space; and entertainment. Licensed brand marketing is at the core of the Level Brand businesses, among which are Ireland Men One or I'M1, for millennial men and the women who love them; Encore Endeavor One or EE1, corporate brand management and producer of experiential entertainment events and products across multiple platforms; kathy ireland(R) Health & Wellness; and Beauty & Pin-Ups, Level Brands' hair-care and disruptive women's products brand.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Level Brands Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 26, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. Level Brands Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.