AutoGravity Expands Vehicle Financing Options to International Students Through a New Partnership with Westbon

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AutoGravity, a FinTech pioneer that empowers car shoppers to buy and finance any new or used car in minutes from their smartphone, today announced a partnership with Westbon, the first lending platform for international students in the U.S. Through this unique partnership, Westbon financing options are now accessible to international students who use AutoGravity to finance their vehicle in the United States.

“Car buyers are looking for a faster and simpler car financing process,” said Serge Vartanov, AutoGravity Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist Officer. “As the first online platform to cater exclusively to the financing needs of international students, Westbon will benefit from AutoGravity’s appeal to digital-savvy customers seeking an exceptional car-buying experience.”

With an innovative underwriting approach that takes an applicant’s information in both his/her home country and the U.S. into consideration, Westbon is able to provide international students with unprecedented access to convenient and affordable financing options.

“Westbon is unique in the vehicle lending eco-system,” said Yifeng Ouyang, Co-Founder and COO of Westbon. “We make the loan application process easier for international students with higher levels of approval and better interest rates. Working with AutoGravity will help us reach a greater number of international students across the U.S.”

Based in Irvine, California, AutoGravity uses proprietary technology to connect car shoppers, lenders and dealers through a modern digital marketplace. AutoGravity collaborates with leading banks and captive lenders like Westbon, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Audi Financial Services, Volkswagen Credit and more to empower its users with convenience, transparency and choice, while sending ready-to-buy customers to the dealership.

To date, more than 1.5 million consumers have downloaded the AutoGravity app, collectively requesting more than $2 billion in financing. The rapidly-growing platform can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. AutoGravity is also available as a mobile-responsive web platform.

About AutoGravity Corporation

AutoGravity technology is revolutionizing the digital car-buying experience. Harnessing the power of the smartphone, AutoGravity’s award-winning platform empowers car shoppers with transparency, convenience and speed. Based in Irvine, California, AutoGravity partners with the world’s leading banks and financial services companies to give car buyers direct control over how they finance or lease their cars, while connecting them to a nationwide network of trusted car dealerships. Available on iOS, Android and Web, AutoGravity provides car buyers with up to four tailored loan or lease offers in minutes. For more information, please visit www.AutoGravity.com.