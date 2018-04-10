Primus Announces Major Growth Investment in Top of Mind Networks, LLC

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primus Capital (Primus), a private equity firm based in Cleveland and Atlanta, today announced that it has made a significant growth investment in Top of Mind Networks, LLC (Top of Mind), a leader in customer relationship management and marketing automation software for the mortgage lender and real estate industries. The funding will be used to grow market share, invest in product development and expand services for new and existing clients.

Since 2003, Top of Mind has been developing leading technology to enable loan officers to better track, connect and engage with their customers, prospects and referral partners, driving repeat transactions and allowing them to build their books of business. Top of Mind’s customer-centric product suite and focus on innovation have driven accelerating growth over time as the industry has recognized the impact of the solution.

“ The mortgage industry is rapidly adopting new technologies to stay in front of both existing and new borrowers,” said Mark Green, President and co-founder of Top of Mind. “ This funding will enable us to fuel strategic initiatives, capture new product opportunities, deepen our relationships with referral partners, and continue our excellent customer service. Primus’ track record of success with SaaS companies, specifically in the fintech and marketing technology spaces, will be extremely valuable in further scaling our business over time.”

“ Market share shift over the past 5-10 years in the mortgage origination space has mirrored technology adoption,” said Ron Hess, Managing Director of Primus. “ We believe that dynamic is only going to accelerate going forward as refinancing volume cycles out of favor, and Top of Mind has both the best software and the best content in the industry to service mortgage originators and real estate agents.” Vasant Kamath, Principal of Primus, added, “ Top of Mind has led the way in developing new tools to address the needs of the loan origination ecosystem. The company’s product capabilities, particularly with the newest version of its Surefire platform, allow its clients to run, track and improve campaigns, so that its originators can focus on doing what they do best – selling. Mark, David, and Sherwood have built a spectacular business, and we’re thrilled to partner with them for the next phase of growth.” As part of the recapitalization, Hess and Kamath will join the Top of Mind board of directors.

Vaquero Capital LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Top of Mind.

About Primus

Primus is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in leading health care, software, and technology-enabled companies. We partner with exceptional management teams to accelerate growth, improve the operating performance, and increase the value of the companies in which we invest. The types of transactions we pursue include buyouts, control and minority recapitalizations, secondary share purchases and expansion financings. This flexible approach enables us to engage with business owners and design tailored investment structures to meet the particular needs of the transaction. For more about Primus, visit www.primuscapital.com.

About Top of Mind

Based in Atlanta, Top of Mind Networks and its Surefire CRM were created with the vision to provide customized, turn-key CRM solutions to the mortgage industry. Surefire has grown into a one-stop shop for mortgage professionals to handle all of their customer relationship management needs. For more about Top of Mind, visit www.topofmind.com.