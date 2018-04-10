Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the enterprise contact center market, today announced a large educational assessment organization has selected Five9 to move their 550 concurrent contact center agents from an on-premise solution to the cloud.

The company’s previous on-premise provider was unable to integrate with their cloud CRM solution, and they were unable to easily make changes or new configurations within the system. After evaluating various cloud solutions, the company chose Five9 for the core application set of ACD and IVR, deep CRM integration with Oracle Service Cloud, and ability to provide an end-to-end WFO solution, including WFM, QM, and Analytics. In addition, this customer will utilize Visual IVR, visual customer feedback applications, and platinum MPLS agent-connect service for guaranteed voice quality.

The company’s inbound call center made up of 550 concurrent agents primarily uses Five9 to take calls from students who are scheduling a test, seeking to receive test scores, or reporting test times. It was imperative to have seamless interactions with the students in order to facilitate 50 million tests conducted in over 180 countries for the large nonprofit company.

“We are continually seeing enterprises, across all segments, realizing the benefits of digital transformation by migrating their contact centers to the cloud,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “A key attribute of cloud contact centers is having the ability to integrate with existing CRM systems and other applications to fit within the needs of the business.”

