Coriant Collaborates with MEF to Advance LSO Service Orchestration Standards

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale internet operators, today announced it has collaborated with the MEF in the development of two newly published specifications that advance the orchestration of MEF 3.0 connectivity services over multiple technology domains. The new standards – the Network Resource Management: Information Model (MEF 59) and Network Resource Provisioning: Interface Profile Specification (MEF 60) –were developed within MEF’s LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) Reference Architecture that has been embraced by leading service and technology suppliers worldwide. Coriant is among the leading contributors to both standards.

“Simplifying the resource provisioning across multiple technology domains is one of the key operational challenges our customers face as they evolve their networks to support new services,” said Felipe Caetano, Vice President of Product Management, Coriant. “The publication of these standardized MEF 3.0 LSO APIs represents an important milestone that will help accelerate the delivery of agile, assured, and orchestrated services over automated networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV.”

The MEF LSO Reference Architecture (RA) guides agile development of the models, processes, tools, and APIs that enable orchestration of MEF 3.0 services (e.g., Layer 1, Carrier Ethernet, IP, and SD-WAN) across multiple providers and over multiple network technology. The LSO RA extends the traditional MEF scope concerning service modeling to cover a range of operational, orchestration, and network management behaviors, including SDN and NFV paradigms.

In support of the LSO RA, MEF 59 defines the information model to facilitate the orchestration of Carrier Ethernet connectivity services through WAN SDN controllers, OTN subnetwork managers, and legacy network management systems. MEF 60 provides an abstracted, intent-based solution for activation of – as well as topology retrieval of – network resources in support of MEF-defined services. For more information, read the MEF press release.

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF recently introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying agile, assured, and orchestrated services over a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service specifications, LSO frameworks, open LSO APIs, software-driven reference implementations, and certification programs. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Layer 1, Carrier Ethernet, IP, SD-WAN, and Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.mef.net.

