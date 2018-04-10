Kalytera Retains Colwell Capital to Provide Investor Relations Services

SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KALY and OTCQB: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Kalytera") today announced that it has retained Colwell Capital ("Colwell") to provide investor relations services. The services to be provided by Colwell will include introducing the Company to the Canadian investment community; updating the Company’s investor base on a regular basis; organizing investor road shows for the Company's management; and assisting with the preparation of corporate communications and presentations.

Colwell is a Calgary-based investor relations firm that has represented public and private clients in the biotechnology, technology, resource and industrial sectors for 19 years. Colwell focuses on introducing high quality investment opportunities, such as Kalytera, to its Canadian retail, institutional, analyst and media networks.

BND Projects Inc. will assist Colwell. BND is a Canadian consulting firm founded by Christina Cameron, an acknowledged life sciences capital markets expert with many years of experience in investor relations and investment banking. BND will act at arm's length to the Company, and BND and its principals expect to purchase Kalytera's securities for investment purposes from time to time.

The agreement with Colwell, which is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, has an initial term of six months and can be terminated by either party thereafter on 30 days written notice. Colwell will receive a fee of $7,500 per month, and has been granted 60,000 stock options for purchase of the Company's common shares. Kalytera has also granted 60,000 stock options to BND Projects Inc. Such options will have an exercise price of CDN $0.265 per share, being equal to the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the trading day prior to the date of grant and will vest in equal quarterly installments over a period of 12 months. The options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kalytera") is pioneering the development of a next generation of cannabinoid therapeutics. Through its proven leadership, drug development expertise, and intellectual property portfolio, Kalytera seeks to establish a leading position in the development of novel cannabinoid medicines for a range of important unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on GVHD and treatment of acute and chronic pain.

