eTouchMenu Announces Partnership with Resorts World Bimini

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--House Advantage™ announced today its wholly owned subsidiary eTouchMenu™ has been selected to provide its digital menu platform to Resorts World Bimini.

Casino resorts, like many other businesses today, are leveraging technologies like eTouchMenu to both reduce costs and develop unmatched operational efficiencies and customer service. Accordingly, the eTouchMenu system will allow guests of Hemingway’s Sports Bar the freedom and flexibility to order food and drink at their leisure and settle payment with EMV-compliant card processing, room charges or casino loyalty currency.

eTouchMenu will be fully integrated with Resort World Bimini’s casino management, property management and stored-value card systems, facilitating the most comprehensive, integrated digital menu platform in the world.

About Resorts World Bimini:

Resorts World Bimini Bahamas is a 750-acre Caribbean beachfront resort and casino located on North Bimini Island. It is operated by the Malaysia-based Genting Group. Their corporate office for the southeast USA is located in downtown Miami, Florida. The resort is located in Bimini, Bahamas, 42 miles east of Miami, Florida.

For more information, please visit www.rwbimini.com.

About eTouchMenu:

eTouchMenu is your “always-on” digital menu and payment partner for excellence in implementing, managing, and optimizing payment and guest ordering solutions. The industry’s only agnostic provider with a comprehensive suite of digital menu solutions delivers the guest experience, service speed and EMV pay at table compliance that Aloha customers require. eTouchMenu provides certified integrations with most POS providers, multiple loyalty, payment processors and PMS solutions. eTouchMenu's tablet and kiosk solutions are transforming traditional restaurant menus into immersive digital experiences with high levels of ROI.

For more information on eTouchMenu, please visit www.etouchmenu.com.

About House Advantage, LLC:

House Advantage loyalty marketing technologies, reinforced by strategic expertise and deep industry experience, empower the world's most successful entertainment brands to seamlessly integrate powerful new marketing strategies and tools. Brands using House Advantage increase customer engagement, generate vital business intelligence, and boost per-customer share-of-wallet with seamless integration and total support for their existing systems. House Advantage is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, with offices in Macau SAR, Edina, MN and Memphis, TN.

For more information about House Advantage, please visit www.houseadv.com.