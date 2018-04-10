Borregaard Partners with HORN to Distribute Exilva®

LA MIRADA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HORN, North America’s premier distributor of specialty ingredients and raw materials, today announced a new partnership with Borregaard, a global leader in advanced and sustainable biorefineries. HORN was selected by Borregaard as its exclusive U.S. distributor in the West and Southwest for Exilva®, a first-of-its-kind microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) suitable for large scale use. HORN is proud to represent Borregaard for various industrial applications including coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction.

“In a mature market as ours, it is rare to see new technologies emerge that truly spark creativity and new possibilities,” said Vince Anderson, vice president, HORN Coatings and Building Materials. “Borregaard breaks through the norm with Exilva by offering a new, sustainable material that not only complements ‘green’ trends and water-based products, but delivers unique performance for new product lines. HORN’s technical sales team is thrilled with the opportunity to add Borregaard’s Exilva to our lustrous portfolio of best-in-class materials and technologies.”

Exilva is a sustainable performance enhancer made from natural raw materials sourced from Scandinavian forests. It is a unique MFC whereby cellulose fiber is split into a network of microfibrils to achieve a high and active surface area with increased water retention capability. Thus, Exilva is a multifunctional additive. It offers superior performance in rheology modification, controls dry-out time, increases stability, improves barriers and enhances uptake of active ingredients.

“Exilva’s robust problem-solving capabilities are unlike other offerings on the market today, so the responsibility of choosing a partner in the U.S. was carefully executed,” said Peter Orizondo, business development director, Exilva America. “HORN’s industry reputation is unmatched and its market presence in the West and Southwest is key to meeting our goals for Exilva in the U.S. The HORN management team is always at the forefront of bringing innovative solutions to customers and Exilva fits well into HORN’s business approach in serving its industries.”

Borregaard is exhibiting at the American Coatings Show at the Indiana Convention Center April 10-12, 2018. Learn more about Exilva and its new partnership with HORN by visiting Borregaard at booth No. 247.

About HORN

Established in 1961, HORN is North America’s premier distributor of specialty ingredients, chemicals and raw materials. Originally founded as a specialty chemical distributor, HORN remains an entrepreneurial-driven company with a team of technically-expert and trained professionals. Headquartered in La Mirada, Calif., its specialized market segments encompass six distinct distribution business units: Coatings and Building Materials, Advanced Materials, Care Elements, Nutraceuticals, FoodTech and Animal Nutrition.

As an employee-owned/ESOP company, HORN’s unique approach to customer service embraces challenge and opens opportunities to reinvent and improve on traditional business models. HORN ranks in the ICIS Top 20 list of North America Chemical Distribution Leaders.

Contact 800-442-HORN or visit www.ethorn.com for more information.

About Borregaard

Based in Norway, Borregaard has one of the world’s most advanced and sustainable biorefineries. By using natural, sustainable raw materials, Borregaard produces advanced and environmentally friendly biochemicals that can replace oil-based products. Borregaard has 1,100 employees in factories and sales offices in 16 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa. Borregaard also holds strong positions in ingredients and fine chemicals.

Learn more about Borregaard by visiting www.borregaard.com.