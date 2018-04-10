Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience

COLUMBIA, S.C. & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seibels, a provider of business process services to insurers, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that Seibels has deployed Guidewire Core, Data, and Digital products to modernize its systems and transform the way it does business.

Seibels deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter™ and Guidewire CustomerEngage™ Account Management to replace its aging internally built claims management and digital claims systems, and the company added analytics capabilities with the Guidewire Live Analytics™ platform, which consists of Guidewire Catastrophe™, Guidewire Claim Canvas™, Guidewire Compare™, Guidewire Spotlight™, and Guidewire Live University™. These Core, Data, and Digital products were implemented in individual yet concurrently run deployments for Seibels clients’ personal lines of business, ensuring that each client’s implementation was done correctly. The company continues to implement these and other previously selected products* for its clients’ commercial lines of business.

“Speed-to-market was a critically important driver for us, as we wanted to get off our aging, inflexible claims management system and offer new technology and services to our clients quickly. These deployments were huge milestones,” said Dester Terry, president and chief claims officer for Seibels Claims Solutions. “With Guidewire, we are now able to provide our clients with a world-class claims administration platform and services that are positively impacting their service levels and bottom line.”

ClaimCenter, Live Analytics, and CustomerEngage Account Management are enabling Seibels to:

Provide clients with better visibility into claims handling processes and operations by leveraging industry claims management best practices;

Improve operational efficiencies by standardizing on a modern software technology platform to enrich the overall claims experience for policyholders;

Offer actionable data and insights to aid in decision-making;

Empower policyholders with digital self-service for filing and managing their claims; and

Bring new products and product enhancements to market more quickly.

Adrian Brown, chief risk officer and chief information officer for Seibels, said, “We rolled out some of the Guidewire products to our clients last summer, ahead of schedule, during the worst CAT season the region has experienced in the last 10 years with Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The products performed beautifully, and user feedback has been extremely positive; they love the systems.”

Brown added, “For example, the VP of claims for one of our clients was in the process of being evacuated from his home in Sarasota, Florida. During this chaos, he received hourly updates on storm damage from Claim Canvas so he could allocate company resources accordingly. Another Third-Party Administration (TPA) client was able to leverage ClaimCenter through Seibels’ internal systems to take CAT-related claims calls from its policyholders within four hours of the system going live.”

“We congratulate Seibels on its successful Guidewire product implementations,” said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer for Guidewire Software. “We applaud its commitment to helping its clients achieve operational efficiency by leveraging a strong combination of insurance industry and technology expertise.”

*Seibels previously selected and is deploying Guidewire PolicyCenter™, Guidewire BillingCenter™, Guidewire DataHub™, Guidewire InfoCenter™, and Guidewire ProducerEngage™ to provide its clients with policy administration, underwriting, billing management, business intelligence, data warehousing, and agent self-service capabilities.

About Seibels

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. (Seibels) offers the Property and Casualty insurance industry a suite of business process services (BPS) and third party administration (TPA) services powered by world-class technology. Streamlined operations, improved efficiencies and predictable, managed costs are just some of the benefits clients receive when working with Seibels. By leveraging a strong combination of insurance experience and industry-leading technology, Seibels best-in-class insurance services allow insurance carriers and risk managers to simplify business processes and maximize opportunities so they can focus on growth and development. Seibels’ services support Commercial and Personal lines of business. Since its founding in 1869, Seibels has recognized the value of quality customer service, strong client relations, continuous innovation and integrity. For more information, please visit www.seibels.com. Follow us on twitter: @SeibelsITS.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements – core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement – into a technology platform that enhances insurers’ ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.