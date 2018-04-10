Dubai Airports, the World’s Largest Airport, Leverages Box for Cloud Content Management

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Dubai Airports has moved its workforce to Box. Dubai Airports operates Dubai’s two airports, including Dubai International, the largest airport in the world for international passenger traffic. In 2016, the company chose Box to manage its content in the cloud, and it has now deployed Box to nearly 2,000 employees.

“Nearly 88.2 million passengers traveled through Dubai Airports in 2017, and we are continually looking to implement new technology to create a smoother experience for those customers,” said Abdulrahman Al Hosani, Dubai Airport’s Vice President – BT Infrastructure and Operations. “With Box, we spend less time servicing file servers and support desk tickets, and can focus on what we specialize in: providing premiere passenger experience, baggage processing, and airfield management.”

“Dubai Airports is a leading airport authority, consistently raising the bar for aviation infrastructure and technology,” said Tom Addis, senior vice president and general manager of global operations at Box. “We are excited to power the future of work at Dubai Airports by providing integral, digital-first solutions to their employees and partners.”

Since its initial deployment in 2016, Dubai Airports has expanded its use of Box to:

Classify and securely control all forms of content with Box Governance and Box KeySafe

Collaborate with external service partners and consultants, such as Emirates Airlines and dnata (one of the world’s largest suppliers of combined air services)

Manage and store content in European datacenters with Box Zones

Integrate with Microsoft O365 and Okta to provide a flexible, digital experience for workers

Centralise internal project management, digital assets and business-critical records on Box

Access and edit content from any device, providing mobility anywhere on the airport campuses, greater Dubai metro and internationally

Dubai Airports accredits Box as key in its journey to become a fully digital workplace. “We chose Box primarily for security and regulatory purposes. Box KeySafe, Box Governance, and Box Zones allow us to comply with EU regulations on data protection,” said Al Hosani. “Now with Box, not only do we have greater control of our content with Box, it has simplified access to information resulting in a significant reduction in associated time and costs.”

Dubai Airports joins a growing list of EMEA transportation companies who have moved to Box, including Eurostar, Virgin Trains, Network Rail, Gatwick Airport, and Hamburg Airport.

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports owns and manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC). The gateway between the East and the West, it is serviced by over 100 airlines flying to more than 240 destinations across six continents.

In 2017, Dubai International retained its position as world’s number one international airport for the fourth consecutive year with annual traffic of 88.2 million passengers. Traffic is projected to reach 90.3 million passengers in 2018 according to initial forecast.

Dubai Airports has won over 50 awards since 1991, including Aircargo News UK’s Best Airport in the middle East, and the Asian Freight and Supply Chain Awards (AFSCA) Best Airport (ME) for 15 consecutive years.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 82,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.