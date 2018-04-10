Morrison, Nordmann & Associates Moves to Securities America

LA VISTA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA), announced today that Morrison, Nordmann & Associates, an independent wealth management firm with $120 million in total client assets, completed its transition to Securities America in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The East Lansing-based firm, founded in 2001, includes partners Scott Morrison and Matthew Nordmann, fellow advisor Michael Nordmann and two support staff.

The team uses a consultative wealth management process in building their client base. Their process is purposeful and selective in identifying relationships in which the advisors can have a significant, positive impact. Helping people live a successful life is at the core of the firm’s philosophy. “It’s who we are and how we were raised – it’s in our DNA,” said partner and co-founder Scott Morrison.

The firm’s other partner and co-founder, Matthew Nordmann, believes that if you care about others and focus on what’s most important to them, good things usually happen. “A successful business is a by-product of what we do,” he said.

When the group began searching for a new broker-dealer in August 2017, they knew exactly what they were looking for. They already had a clear sense of their firm’s direction and growth strategy. What they needed was a partner with a particular culture and geographic location that could help them with systems and supervision. They found that at Securities America – plus an unexpected surprise.

“The upgrade in technology was a big improvement over what we previously had,” said Morrison. “Although there is a learning curve when implementing new technology, we’ll be better advisors for it.”

They also found a hidden benefit of the transition itself.

“It’s helped refine our client base,” said Morrison, a 23-year financial industry veteran. “Although no one looks forward to transitioning to a new broker-dealer, everyone at Securities America has been very helpful.”

“We focus on helping our advisors do what’s best for their clients,” said Gregg Johnson, Securities America executive vice president of branch office development and acquisitions. “Scott, Matt and their team are passionate about providing exceptional service to their clients, and we’re proud to partner with them. We can provide them the support they need to continue their growth, streamline their systems and strengthen their technology.”

One of the nation’s largest independent advisory and brokerage firms, Securities America had a robust recruiting year in 2017, said Johnson. “We’re pleased that so many first-rate firms like Morrison, Nordmann & Associates continue to recognize what we bring to the table.”

About Securities America

Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA), is one of the nation’s largest independent advisory and brokerage firms with more than 2,500 independent advisors and $86 billion in client assets.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Morrison, Nordmann & Associates. Morrison, Nordmann & Associates is a separate entity from Securities America.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg’s subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.