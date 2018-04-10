Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) announced today that its Grand Prairie, TX based Product Support business has extended a long-term agreement with Pratt & Whitney for engine Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) repairs. Under the agreement, Triumph Product Support’s Accessory Services business based out of Grand Prairie, Texas will service LRUs for the V2500, PW2000 and PW4000 engine models through 2019. The work will originate from global Pratt & Whitney engine shops.

The contract extension expands the level of support Triumph Product Support provides for the engine manufacturer. In recent years Triumph has provided approximately 2,000 LRUs per year to Pratt & Whitney, a 220 percent increase, since their initial maintenance service contract was signed in 2002. Furthermore, the new contract will allow Triumph to expand the number of Air Transport Association (ATA) Chapter service and repair offerings in support of select Pratt & Whitney engines.

“We are very proud to continue to collaborate with Pratt & Whitney in support of their global network of engine repair facilities,” said Mike Abram, executive vice president for Triumph Product Support. “Pratt & Whitney is a key customer for our Accessory Services business. Our goal is to be their supplier of choice for all current and next generation engines.”

Triumph Product Support looks to grow its business by expanding their capability and services on new aircraft, expanding rotable offerings and increasing the number of next generation aircraft and engines they support. Through the Triumph Total Life Cycle (TLC) Solutions program Product Support works closely with carriers, and airframe and engine OEMs providing seamless support throughout the aircraft lifecycle. With more than 30 maintenance, repair and overhaul locations globally, the company offers a wide breadth of technical expertise and services, when and where customers need it.

Triumph Accessory Services-Grand Prairie is an ISO 9001:2008 certified facility that specializes in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of engine accessories, including fuel pumps, fuel controls, temperature sensors, lubrication pumps, heat exchangers, fuel flow transmitters, engine speed sensors, engine mounts, active-clearance control valves, anti-ice valves, hydraulic pumps, actuators and starters.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aircraft structures, components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.