Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triax Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of technology for the connected jobsite, today announced it is collaborating with Oracle Construction and Engineering to help customers transform their businesses through innovative technology and real-time data. This announcement is part of an effort to develop and deliver a unified platform for construction professionals that integrates data from Triax’s flagship Spot-r system with the Oracle Prime Projects Cloud Service project management platform.

Triax, a Gold Level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), will be showcasing its Spot-r technology in the Construction and Engineering Connect Zone space at Oracle Industry Connect 2018, taking place April 10-11 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Construction, which historically has been one of the least digitized industries, relies heavily on manual processes, including paper timesheets and daily safety logs. Facing a rise in construction demand and a skilled labor shortage, the industry is ripe for digital solutions that allow contractors to streamline processes and ensure more efficient collaboration and project management.

“Triax and Oracle have a shared vision of establishing a seamless, connected jobsite that leverages technology and real-time data to enable greater visibility, insight, and ultimately decision-making,” said Chad Hollingsworth, CEO and co-founder, Triax Technologies. “Combining Oracle’s robust project delivery platform with our innovative sensor-based technology will help contractors build safer and smarter.”

Triax’s Spot-r system brings unparalleled visibility and insights to the built environment. Through a scalable mesh network, wearable devices, equipment sensors and a cloud-based dashboard, Spot-r delivers real-time floor- and zone-based worker location; automatic safety event and alert notifications; automated worker time and attendance; and equipment location and utilization.

Oracle Prime Projects Cloud Service is a complete, cloud-first project management platform that enables team collaboration and real-time visibility across the project lifecycle. By integrating the management of project portfolios, schedules, tasks, resources, costs, field teams, documents and risk into a single platform, Oracle Prime Projects helps deliver complete project success.

“Given the critical role that jobsite visibility plays in ensuring worker safety and driving productivity, we’re excited about the promise of Triax’s technology to deliver a truly connected worksite. With the right workforce data and communications, our customers can better manage resources and risk in real time,” said Andy Verone, Global Vice President-Product and Industry Strategy, Oracle Construction and Engineering.

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Oracle Construction and Engineering delivers best-in-class project management solutions that empower organizations to proactively manage projects, gain complete visibility, improve collaboration, and manage change. Its cloud-based solutions for global project planning and execution help improve strategy execution, operations, and financial performance. For more information, please visit www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

About Triax Technologies, Inc.

Triax Technologies, Inc. is a Norwalk, Conn.-based technology company that develops and delivers Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the construction industry. Its flagship Spot-r system connects workers, equipment and managers through a proprietary, minimal infrastructure network, sensors and a cloud-based dashboard. By providing real-time, data-driven visibility into daily site operations and safety incidents, Spot-r is changing the way construction companies manage resources, information and risk. Triax develops intelligent, actionable solutions that address the complexities of an active jobsite, and helps firms streamline processes and build safer and smarter. More information can be found at www.triaxtec.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

