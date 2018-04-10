Grupo Imagen Inks Exclusive Partnership with H Code Media

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H Code Media, the leader in digital advertising for the US Hispanic market, today announced a new exclusive partnership with Grupo Imagen, a Mexico-based media conglomerate. As part of the new exclusive partnership, H Code Media will represent 100 percent of Grupo Imagen’s ad inventory in the US on sites including Adrenalina, a popular destination for soccer fans, Salud 180, which features content on nutrition and healthy living, and Excelsior, the second-oldest daily newspaper in Mexico City with nationwide circulation.

Parker Morse, CEO of H Code Media stated, “We’re excited to partner with one of the largest and most well-respected Mexican media conglomerates. Grupo Imagen’s audiences are authentic and relevant to advertisers that want to engage with US Hispanics in a meaningful way. As H Code continues to expand on multiple content areas, our partnership with Grupo Imagen reinforces our strength in the soccer, women, and news verticals.”

US Hispanics are a mobile-first market that’s highly engaged in soccer. Nine out of ten Hispanic soccer fans in the US plan to watch the FIFA World Cup from beginning to end. This partnership significantly enhances H Code Media’s ability to connect brands with US Hispanic soccer fans when and where they will be most engaged. Industry giants in the space, specifically Univision and Telemundo, are broadcast companies that are a decade behind in digital, leaving a major gap in their ability to effectively connect brands with the highly fragmented US Hispanic market.

“We are focused on strengthening our direct relationships through exclusive partnerships and this is our first with a major Mexican media company,” says Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development at H Code Media. “Mexicans make up nearly two-thirds, or 63.2%, of the US Hispanic population. Our exclusive relationship with Grupo Imagen allows us to provide a clear advantage to advertisers that want to connect and influence Mexicans in the US before, during, and after the World Cup.”

“H Code Media has the best US Hispanic digital team and partnering with them underscores the level of quality that Grupo Imagen stands behind,” said Alfredo Martell, Business Development Director at Grupo Imagen. “We look forward having H Code Media handle the monetization of our sites while we continue to grow all of our media properties by providing the best possible content to engage our audiences.”

This partnership highlights how H Code Media provides a differentiated and unique ad inventory in market to enhance its current offering. Similar to its recently announced partnership with Webconsultas, the world’s leading health and wellness online portal among Spanish-speaking readers, this new relationship enables advertisers to effectively reach US Hispanics who are engaged in soccer, health and news content. H Code Media’s use of Big Data connects advertisers with this highly coveted demographic at the right time and place with the right message in a non-intrusive manner.

H Code Media’s solutions include display, rich media, video, mobile, native, social/digital channels, as well as creative services. To effectively reach US Hispanics, H Code Media continues to partner directly with leading Spanish language media companies from around the world like Grupo Imagen to strengthen its leadership position in this niche industry.

About H Code Media

H Code Media is the leading digital advertising platform reaching U.S. Hispanic consumers at scale. The Company was formed to better connect brands and advertisers with US Hispanics online. It reaches this niche audience by bringing together targetable data, the right inventory and impactful creative. Through H Code’s platform brands can more effectively reach US Hispanics than any other organization in the marketplace. Key clients include Target, Chase, McDonald’s, Live Nation, Kaiser Permanente, and Lincoln. H Code was founded in 2015.

About Grupo Imagen

Grupo Imagen is the number one digital content platform in Mexico with a total of 14 portals. More information can be found on its website http://www.imagen.com.mx/