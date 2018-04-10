Arundo Analytics Partners with Acteon Group to Deliver Advanced Machine Learning Applications in Subsea Services

HOUSTON & OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arundo Analytics, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industry, announced a partnership with Acteon Group, an integrated global provider of subsea services, to deliver machine learning models for subsea applications on the Arundo Enterprise platform.

“The Arundo Enterprise platform is able to rapidly deploy and manage machine learning models at extreme scale across multiple businesses and clients,” said Cody Falcon, VP Product at Arundo. “These capabilities give Acteon a key advantage to quickly deliver value from advanced analytics to their customers.”

Acteon uses its deep domain expertise in subsea equipment monitoring, data analysis and engineering insight to support customers with their engineering and cost challenges–both current and future–by providing efficiency-driven solutions. This partnership with Arundo will enable both companies to develop high-value analytics for operating companies supporting global customers through tools like machine learning and artificial intelligence to reduce the cost asset of ownership by 30 percent.

“We have a range of service lines focused on data capture and interpretation across all stages of the field life cycle,” said Paul Alcock, EVP of Acteon. “The aim of this partnership with Arundo is to align our digital solutions with advanced analytics to deliver operational efficiency increases to our clients through improved data insight.”

In the modern energy industry, the practical application of digital tools can deliver real results. With the alignment of expertise between Arundo and Acteon, customers will receive a powerful analytic platform to reduce risk and efficiency gains through the ability to predict repairs and costs, respond faster and provide clear, globally available information.

About Acteon

Acteon’s aim is to define, shape and lead the subsea services market. Via an integrated services approach, Acteon leverages the combined strength, skill and experience of its various branded services to support clients with unique skills and technologies across the entire life of the field, from exploration to decommissioning. It also ensures additional customer value through integrated operations, technical innovation and service excellence.

About Arundo Analytics

With offices in Oslo, Houston and Silicon Valley, Arundo Analytics provides cloud-based and edge-enabled software for the deployment and management of enterprise-scale industrial data science solutions. Arundo's software allows industrial companies and other organizations to increase revenue, reduce costs and mitigate risks through machine learning and other analytical solutions that connect industrial data to advanced models and connect model insights to business decisions. In 2016, Arundo graduated from Stanford University’s StartX accelerator program, and subsequently received investment from the Stanford-StartX Fund. In 2017, Arundo was named to the MIT STEX25 by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Startup Exchange (MIT STEX). MIT STEX25 recognizes select companies from a pool of more than 1,000 MIT-connected startups as being particularly well-suited for industry collaboration based on technical and commercial success. For more information, please visit www.arundo.com, or follow Arundo Analytics on Twitter @arundoanalytics.