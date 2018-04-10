FirstClose Announces Enhanced Integration with Ellie Mae’s Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstClose, a provider of technology solutions for mortgage lenders nationwide, announced an enhanced integration to deliver services through Ellie Mae’s Encompass® digital mortgage solution. The seamless integration will allow lenders to order a wide variety of products and services from FirstClose preferred national vendors directly through Encompass to drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process. Additionally, Encompass users will be able to seamlessly add and maintain their existing appraisers and title companies while experiencing the benefits of a full integration.

At the touch of a button, services can be ordered directly from Encompass and eliminate duplicate key strokes when placing orders. When orders are returned, data points are sent back to Encompass, automatically populating critical fields such as the full legal description and vesting information from the title work, the appraised value from the valuation product selected, and more. Copies of the completed reports are automatically imaged into Encompass.

Key benefits of the enhanced integration include:

Ordering services from Encompass without the need to visit multiple outside websites;

Reducing human error and duplicate data entry due to increased automation;

Automatic escalation of orders that mimic existing underwriting guidelines;

Returning reports and automatically imaging them into Encompass;

FirstClose national vendors choices at a reduced cost;

Maintaining current vendors while experiencing the benefits of a full integration;

Reducing processing and closing times;

Auto-Population of Key Data Elements into Encompass Full Legal Descriptions Ownership Vesting Information Value of the Property

Optimized Vendor Management Tools and Functionality Turn-Time Reports Pending Reports Increased Communication



Ellie Mae is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Ellie Mae’s Encompass all-in-one mortgage management solution provides one system of record that enables banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders to originate and fund mortgages and improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency.

“FirstClose is delighted to partner with Ellie Mae,” said Tedd Smith, chief executive officer of FirstClose. “Our secure, seamless integration with Encompass will enable our clients to simplify the process of ordering their services, so they can more efficiently process mortgage loans and grow their business. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with Ellie Mae and even further enhancements to this integration.”

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas FirstClose provides technology solutions to mortgage lenders nationwide and serves as a middleware application that provides access to a host of national and local real estate service providers via the web or through direct integration into various loan origination systems. The FirstClose reporting suite is the first, comprehensive solution with capabilities to deliver title, flood, valuation and other important data elements in one report. For more information, visit www.firstclose.com.