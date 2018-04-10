Softgiving and Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) Reinvent Radio Fundraising with FinTech

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Softgiving, an Atlanta-based financial technology company serving nonprofits, partnered with MPB, the state-wide NPR affiliate of Mississippi, to reinvent their well-known radio fundraising drive. MPB recognized the need to embrace technology for reaching the next generation of donors. The “Make a Splash with Change,” drive was a success, helping them secure nearly $25,000 in pledges in 24 hours for donations over the next year.

“We’ve relied on fundraising models that focus solely on check and credit card donations and were not maximizing the full giving potential of our listeners,” said Angela Crossley Ferraez, Development Director, MPB Foundation. “Softgiving allows us to offer a more inclusive giving option that embraces the lifestyles of our supporters.”

MPB employed Change by SoftgivingTM, which enables donors to go directly to a nonprofit’s website and link debit or credit cards. Once linked, donor purchases are automatically rounded up to the nearest dollar and the spare change is sent to the nonprofit in the form of a charitable contribution. Donors have options and can cap contributions to a certain monthly amount.

Matt Pfaltzgraf, CEO and Founder of Softgiving, said, “Many nonprofits are searching for the right mechanism to address changing donor demographics and payment preferences. Solutions like Change by Softgiving enable nonprofits to reach new donors by offering a passive, recurring giving option that make a difference one purchase at a time.”

About MPB

MPB provides relevant programming that educates, entertains and enlightens Mississippians through its statewide television and radio network. Visit http://www.mpbonline.org.

About Softgiving

Softgiving Inc. creates alternative, recurring donation solutions for nonprofits to help them bridge the gap to the next generation of donors. For more information, visit www.softgiving.com.