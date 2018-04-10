Industry Leaders Launch Accounting Blockchain Coalition

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry leaders from accounting, law, tax, technology and higher education have founded and launched the Accounting Blockchain Coalition (ABC), an alliance dedicated to educating businesses and organizations on accounting matters relevant to digital assets and distributed ledger technology, including blockchain. ABC board members include: BDO USA LLP; BPM LLP; ConsenSys; Crowe Horwath LLP; Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business; Microsoft; RSM US LLP ("RSM") and Vertex, Inc. The ABC will provide guidance on best practices and serve as a knowledge-sharing platform as organizations address the sweeping changes and resulting opportunities created by the implementation of blockchain technology. For more information or to join: https://accountingblockchain.net/become-a-member/.

"Blockchains are fundamentally changing how the world does business. The move from client/server architectures to blockchains will create new legal, tax, technology and regulatory challenges, as well as opportunities for companies. It will mean more digital assets, new business models, new financial instruments and new fundraising methods, just to name a few," said David Deputy, president, ABC and director, Strategic Development and Emerging Markets, Vertex, Inc. "The ABC is focused on educating and collaborating with professionals on the impact of these changes to the accounting practice."

The ABC is forming work groups and planning monthly knowledge-sharing meetings and events.

Save the Date: ABC Blockchain Accounting, Audit and Tax Conference May 17 in New York City during Blockchain Week

Join the ABC at the Microsoft Technology Center in New York City to discuss the intersection of blockchain technology with accounting, audit and tax on May 17 from 8:30 am – 6 pm. Talks and presentations from leading accounting firms, enterprise users, technology experts, regulators, and more will give attendees a glimpse of how blockchains can be applied to a variety of industries. Check out the full schedule of talks and panels and register for the conference.

About The Accounting Blockchain Coalition

The Accounting Blockchain Coalition is an industry association formed to educate businesses and organizations on accounting matters relevant to digital assets and distributed ledger technology, including blockchain. Offering a platform for members to contribute their knowledge and expertise while fostering best practices, the ABC has three levels of membership including Sponsor, Promoter and Associate.