Another Paragon Inpatient EHR Hospital Selects eClinicalWorks Acute Care EHR & Revenue Cycle Management

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, announces that Waverly Health Center is expanding its relationship with the company by deciding to transition from the Paragon Inpatient EHR system to the eClinicalWorks cloud-centric Acute Care EHR and Revenue Cycle Management platform for its 25-bed Critical Access Hospital. Scheduled to go live in 2018, the acute care platform will reduce overall implementation costs while creating unified patient records in inpatient and outpatient communities that ensure the seamless exchange of information.

“At Waverly Health Center we are dedicated to providing high quality, patient-centered health care,” said Jim Atty, CEO of Waverly Health Center. “To maintain our mission, we required a platform that could provide high quality and integrated care to support our Critical Access Hospital. Waverly selected eClinicalWorks in 2008 for its ambulatory EHR solution and has enjoyed outstanding innovation and functionality. This commitment made our decision to switch from the Paragon Inpatient EHR system to the eClinicalWorks acute care platform easier, as it will effectively deliver a solution to enhance patient care and for our 47 providers.”

The eClinicalWorks cloud-centric Acute Care EHR and Revenue Cycle Management platform builds on the eClinicalWorks ambulatory product, providing inventory management, support for emergency and operating rooms, analytics, computerized physician order entry (CPOE), and bed management. Developed by eClinicalWorks with the aid of strategic provider partners, the platform will enable Waverly Health Center to enjoy a seamless flow of information between ambulatory and acute care settings.

“Because we are providing a modern, cloud-based platform with no upfront costs, many new and existing eClinicalWorks ambulatory customers have expressed interest in the acute care solution,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Waverly Health Center by delivering a cloud-centric acute care platform which will dramatically reduce the cost of ownership and establish a unified medical record for its patients in its inpatient and outpatient communities.”

About Waverly Health Center

Waverly Health Center (WHC) is a 25-bed independent, community hospital located in Waverly, Iowa. WHC employs 43 doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants and offers a wide spectrum of inpatient, obstetrical, emergency and surgical care, medical and specialty clinics, and outpatient services for people living in and around Bremer, Butler and Chickasaw counties. The health center is a Planetree Designated® person-centered hospital and attained Magnet® recognition in September 2014.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® is a privately held leader in healthcare IT solutions. With more than 130,000 physicians and nurse practitioners using its solutions, customers include ACOs, physician practices, hospitals, community health centers, departments of health, and convenient care clinics. During the past ten years, 19 eClinicalWorks customers have received the prestigious HIMSS Davies Award, honoring excellence in Electronic Health Record implementation. The company is second largest in the country for e-prescribing. Based in Westborough, Mass., eClinicalWorks has additional offices in Austin, New York City, Chicago, California, Georgia, London, India, and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.eclinicalworks.com, Facebook, Twitter or call 866-888-6929.

eClinicalWorks is a trademark of eClinicalWorks, LLC. All other trademarks or service marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.