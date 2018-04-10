WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEX Inc., a leading global supplier of corporate payment and fuel card solutions, and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, a premier provider of fleet solutions and fleet services, today announces that it has extended its longtime partnership. Both companies recently celebrated milestone anniversaries, Mike Albert celebrating its 60th anniversary and WEX its 35th. Their stability in an industry that is rapidly changing is a testament to their leadership and willingness to partner when together they create better solutions for their clients.

Mike Albert Fleet Solutions has been a strategic partner with WEX for many years. This mutually fruitful partnership has helped clients gain control of their fleet and fuel expenses thanks to the core capabilities of both companies.

“We’re thrilled to extend our ongoing relationship with Mike Albert Fleet Solutions,” said Bernie Kavanagh, senior vice president and general manager of large fleet for WEX. “It’s an honor to continue to partner with a company that has such a unique approach in the industry and shares our vision of client satisfaction.”

“Our ability to develop and execute our growth plans is supported by our commitment to having strong data and analytics tools, nimble processes and strategic partnerships with key suppliers,” said Jeff Hart, president at Mike Albert Fleet Solutions. “We are passionate experts that combine agility and tailored approaches to define the new ways of the industry. WEX’s ability to support and add to our industry leading approach gives us the confidence to offer the best outsourced fuel program available.”

About WEX Inc.

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of corporate payment solutions. From its roots in fleet card payments beginning in 1983, WEX has expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing 11.3 million vehicles and offering exceptional payment security and control across a wide spectrum of business sectors. WEX serves a global set of customers and partners through its operations around the world, with offices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Norway and Singapore. WEX and its subsidiaries employ more than 3,300 associates. The company has been publicly traded since 2005, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “WEX.” For more information, visit www.wexinc.com and follow WEX on Twitter at @WEXIncNews.

About Mike Albert

Cincinnati-based Mike Albert Fleet Solutions provides fleet management programs and consultation that turn your fleet of vehicles into a strategy that can support your company goals. Mike Albert offers Open and Closed-End leases, Purchase-Leaseback options, Purchase and Disposal programs and a comprehensive list of fleet management services all tailored to help their customers’ businesses grow. For more information, please visit www.mikealbert.com. With Mike Albert it’s not just business, it’s personal.