HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarperCollins Publishers today announced a major publishing agreement with #1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel Silva. The publisher has acquired world rights to six more books from the author, starting with The Other Woman in July 2018, with the intent to publish across all HarperCollins locations worldwide through its Global Publishing Program. This will be Daniel Silva’s 21st novel, and will feature Gabriel Allon, spy and art restorer, in an exciting confrontation with a dangerous new adversary.

“We are thrilled to expand our global publishing partnership with Daniel for six more books,” said Brian Murray, President and CEO of HarperCollins Publishers. “The energy, focus and passion for his books from our international publishing teams has driven foreign language growth in sales of each of his books, setting us up for continued international growth in the future.”

“My partnership with HarperCollins, both in the U.S. and internationally, has been one of the most successful in modern publishing, and I am thrilled that it will continue long into the future,” said Silva.

“Daniel Silva’s thrillers are outstanding: superbly written, sophisticated and compulsive. Silva has been consistently keeping pace with—or even getting ahead of—global politics, as he focuses on international crime, terrorism and intelligence issues with clarity and authority. It has been gratifying to see his audience growing book by book, not just in the U.S. but across the world. We’re all excited to contemplate six great new Silva novels in the future, starting with the marvelous The Other Woman,” said Jonathan Burnham, Publisher and President of Harper.

Silva was the first author to publish as part of the company’s Global Publishing Program. Since then, his books have been published by HarperCollins in 24 countries and 15 languages, hit bestseller lists in six markets, and seen a 60% percent increase in sales from The Heist to The English Spy and continued sustained growth with the publication of The Black Widow. For the seven novels Harper has published, sales have accumulated to 5.5 million copies worldwide.

Silva's critically acclaimed, bestselling series based around art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon is being developed into a television series by MGM—the home of James Bond and The Handmaid's Tale.

Daniel Silva is the award-winning, number one New York Times bestselling author of The Unlikely Spy, The Mark of the Assassin, The Marching Season, The Kill Artist, The English Assassin, The Confessor, A Death in Vienna, Prince of Fire, The Messenger, The Secret Servant, Moscow Rules, The Defector, The Rembrandt Affair, Portrait of a Spy, The Fallen Angel, The English Girl, The Heist, The English Spy, The Black Widow, House of Spies and The Other Woman (2018). He is best known for his long-running thriller series starring spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon. Silva’s books are critically acclaimed bestsellers around the world and have been translated into more than 30 languages. He resides in Florida with his wife, television journalist Jamie Gangel, and their twins, Lily and Nicholas. For more information visit www.danielsilvabooks.com.

About HarperCollins

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 18 countries. With two hundred years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 17 languages, and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.HC.com.