PubMatic and Sizmek Partner to Provide Agencies and Advertisers with Transparent Access to Premium Inventory

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PubMatic, the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP), today announced a global supply path optimization (SPO) partnership with Sizmek, the largest independent buy-side advertising platform. Sizmek now includes PubMatic in its network of preferred publisher platforms, helping consolidate programmatic ad spend in order to provide agencies and advertisers with more transparent access to premium inventory while eliminating the financial risk of fraudulent traffic.

“PubMatic is a strong partner based on their shared commitment to transparency and quality, superior match rates, and advanced supply shaping technology,” explained Mike Caprio, Chief Growth Officer of Sizmek. “With this partnership, our advertisers experience access to in-demand audiences in brand-safe environments that ultimately improves their return on ad spend.”

By leveraging PubMatic’s proprietary machine learning-enabled throttling technology, Sizmek enhances its offerings by receiving additional impression opportunities likely to be monetized by clients. Further, PubMatic’s Fraud-Free Program ensures advertisers will not have to pay for any fraudulent traffic.

“Consolidation is inevitable as the ad tech industry evolves and more scrutiny is placed on the digital supply chain. At PubMatic, we have invested heavily in delivering quality, brand-safe inventory and efficient infrastructure to our buyers. We are excited that Sizmek is finding value in our platform, and that this partnership helps us extend those benefits to our shared customers,” said Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of PubMatic.

"As publishers, we are a proponent of any initiative that increases transparency and fosters a greater partnership between the supply and demand sides of the ecosystem. Additionally, we are always seeking a means to capture more revenue by accessing demand as efficiently as possible. We have a long-standing relationship with PubMatic, and this partnership with Sizmek will be valuable for both of us," said Mike Kisseberth, Chief Revenue Officer at Purch.

Sizmek also works with PubMatic to provide advertisers secure prioritized access to premium inventory across the SSP’s portfolio of publishers via programmatic direct channels, leveraging PubMatic’s PMP-Guaranteed and Targeted PMP products.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a publisher-focused sell-side platform for an open digital media future. Featuring leading omni-channel revenue automation technology for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMatic's publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing over one trillion ad impressions per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to drive publisher monetization and control over their ad inventory. Since 2006, PubMatic's focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the rise of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data centers worldwide.

PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sizmek

Sizmek is the world’s largest independent buy-side advertising platform that creates impressions that inspire. In the digital world, creating impressions that inspire is vital to fostering relationships of trust with agencies and brands as well as building meaningful, long-lasting relationships with customers. Sizmek provides powerful, integrated solutions that enable data, creative, and media to work together for optimal campaign performance across the entire customer journey. Our AI-driven decisioning engine can identify robust insights within data across the five key dimensions of predictive marketing—campaigns, consumers, context, creative, and cost. We bring all the elements of our clients’ media plans together in one place to gain better understanding for more meaningful relationships, make every moment of interaction matter, and drive more value across the entire plan. Sizmek operates its platform in more than 70 countries, with local offices in many countries providing award-winning service throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, and connecting more than 20,000 advertisers and 3,600 agencies to audiences around the world.