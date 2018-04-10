Acrometis and PriceMDs Partner to Bring Surgery Cost Containment to Market

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acrometis is pleased to announce their partnership with PriceMDs as they enter the workers’ compensation space with their Surgery Cost Containment product. The partnership will allow workers’ compensation payers and third-party administrators to significantly reduce surgical costs by utilizing a vast directory of surgeons and surgical centers to perform procedures at a pre-determined bundled rate.

The National Directory of Ambulatory Surgery Centers comprises over 1,000 establishments, 10,000 surgeons and 100 outpatient surgical procedures for workers’ comp. The directory accepts an all-inclusive bundled rate including pre-operative visits, professional, facility, implant, imaging and pharmacy fees. The result is that payers receive a deep discount on common workers’ compensation elective surgical procedures.

"PriceMDs is excited to partner with Acrometis, bringing cost efficient bundled pricing to the worker's comp space,” said Dr. Marc Grossman, Founder and CEO of PriceMDs.

Acrometis and PriceMDs apply the negotiated bundled rate to associated bills, and payers have a transparent view of exactly how much value the rate is providing.

About Acrometis

Acrometis is a leader in workers’ compensation claims processing platforms, founded with the simple yet powerful mission of reducing the cost of risk for our clients. Our family of rules-based, expert claims processing platforms improves claims operations and leads to maximized cost savings, efficiency, and productivity gains over the life cycle of a claim- with no upfront capital costs.

About PriceMDs

PriceMDs’ proprietary, patent pending platform enables workers’ compensation payers and third-party administrators to significantly reduce the cost of elective surgical procedures by allowing case managers to direct members to high quality healthcare providers, ASCs, who offer lower cost, bundled pricing for a wide range of surgical procedures.