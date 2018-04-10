PCI Selected by GPG México to Provide End-to-End Market Participation and Trading Platform for the Mexico Wholesale Electricity Market (MEM)

NORMAN, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Costs, Inc. (PCI) is pleased to announce that Global Power Generation (GPG), a subsidiary of Gas Natural Fenosa, has selected PCI’s industry-leading platform for market participation and trading for all its entities in the Mexico Wholesale Electricity Market (MEM). GPG will be implementing PCI’s integrated solution to streamline its operations through one common trading portal.

GPG Manager, Antonio Lopez Lara noted, “The Mexico Wholesale Electricity Market is an important growth initiative for us, and we needed ‘best-of-breed’ software to optimize our participation in MEM. We selected PCI based on the comprehensive features of its platform and in-depth experience with deploying solutions for several clients in Mexico since the start of the market.”

PCI Vice President, Shailesh Mishra noted, “This selection highlights our established product offerings for Independent Power Producers (IPPs) such as GPG and the value our platform can provide. We welcome GPG as our new customer in Mexico and look forward to a long-term relationship.”

With this selection, PCI continues to expand its leadership position as the preeminent software provider in Mexico for all types of MEM participants, including Generation and Trading entities, as well as Qualified Suppliers. Notably, PCI’s customers in MEM represent more than 85% of the generation capacity in Mexico.

About Global Power Generation

A subsidiary of Gas Natural Fenosa, GPG is engaged in the electricity generation business. It develops and manages power generation assets with a global focus leveraging technologies and experience that guarantee success. GPG offers its expertise to clients by providing engineering, operations and maintenance services for their facilities with a competitive edge centered on a shared vision with the facility owner. To learn more about GPG, please visit www.globalpower-generation.com.

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI is the leading provider of essential energy management software, superior customer support and value-added services for energy-focused companies. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Fred Lee, PCI continues to refine and develop new software solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients which include investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities, independent power producers as well as energy marketing and trading organizations. More than half of all the power generated in the United States is optimized using PCI software solutions and over 60% of the Fortune 500 Energy and Utility firms in the U.S. are PCI clients. PCI is a privately held company based in Norman, Oklahoma with offices in Houston, Raleigh and Mexico City. To learn more about PCI, please visit www.powercosts.com.