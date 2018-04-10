PeoplesBank Implements New Online Banking Strategy with Gro Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gro Solutions, a leading provider of digital growth solutions for banks and credit unions, announced York, Pa.-based PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company ($1.7 billion in assets), has selected Gro’s Digital Sales Platform to improve digital account onboarding and enhance the mobile and online experience for customers.

With smooth and efficient online account opening and better mobile capabilities being key factors, PeoplesBank found Gro’s digital platform offered the best solution to provide a quick, streamlined digital and mobile onboarding process while delivering a more user-friendly experience and reducing the application abandonment rate.

"Fast and simple online account opening was a key factor for us," said Heather Noll, Communications & Digital Marketing Specialist for PeoplesBank. "We really like the fact that with Gro our clients can open an account online in under five minutes. We want to give our clients the best experience possible, and we’re excited to be able to provide that extra ease of use for them."

"We are working hard to enhance the mobile and online experience for our clients," said Nathan Eifert, Vice President and Director of Marketing for PeoplesBank. "Gro will allow us to provide solutions that are clearer, more efficient, more streamlined, and with the features and functionality that will really make the client experience both memorable and enjoyable."

PeoplesBank is targeting a launch of the new Gro services later this year.

“Reaching today's bank customers requires not only a fast, easier digital process, but also the ability to fine-tune the details of their product offerings and risk profile,” said David Eads, CEO of Gro Solutions. “We welcome the opportunity to help PeoplesBank fulfill that need for its customers and look forward to collaborating with the bank to support its digital banking growth initiatives.”

About PeoplesBank

With assets in excess of $1.7 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland.

About Gro Solutions

Founded in 2015, Gro Solutions provides a digital sales platform to drive acquisition growth for banks and credit unions, across all channels of their business. The Gro Digital Sales Platform features innovative and intuitive software solutions designed to optimize both the financial institution and end user experience for digital sales tasks, such as account opening and loan origination. For more information, visit www.grobanking.com, or follow us on Twitter, @GroBanking.