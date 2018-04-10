Fluence Awarded Contract for Innovative Reuse Water System in California

MELBOURNE, Australia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) announced today that it has received a contract to deliver a water treatment reuse system to its customer Rosenblad Design Group (Rosenblad). Fluence’s zero liquid discharge (ZLD) solution will utilize ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis equipment to treat brine for reuse. The system will be integrated and utilized as part of a larger turnkey water treatment project Rosenblad is installing in California. California is one of the largest water and wastewater treatment markets for Fluence.

This will be Fluence’s first ZLD system in the continental United States and is particularly significant for its location in California, where the local government has recently renewed the drought declaration and is once again implementing restrictions on water consumption. This water reuse system has benefits to the end user beyond the obvious environmental ones, which include the reduction of costly waste management and the increase in product recovery, capturing maximum utility from its resources. The market for water reuse in the US is expected to grow over the next couple of decades due to policy change, population growth and climate related challenges in water scarce regions1.

Fluence’s Managing Director and CEO, Henry Charrabé said: “ Our team is working closely with Rosenblad to support this project. Rosenblad is well known for its extensive experience as a leading provider of high quality evaporation technologies. Combined with Fluence’s water process expertise, we trust this will be the first of many future joint projects between Fluence and Rosenblad.”

Rosenblad President, Fredrik Thelander, added: “ This project win is due to a very close collaborative effort between Rosenblad and Fluence. We selected Fluence as our partner due to their strong process knowledge within the water space. We look forward to working closely with Fluence, where we can utilize their expertise and technology, together with ours, in order to deliver a highly efficient zero liquid discharge system to meet the most stringent environmental regulatory requirements in California with an optimized operating cost solution for the end user.”

The Fluence system is expected to be delivered, installed and operational onsite by the end of 2018.

1Bluefield Research, LLC

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC)

Fluence has experience operating in over 70 countries worldwide and employs more than 300 highly trained water professionals around the globe. The Company provides local, sustainable treatment and reuse solutions, while empowering businesses and communities worldwide to make the most of their water resources.

Fluence offers an integrated range of services across the complete water cycle, from early stage evaluation, through design and delivery to ongoing support and optimization of water related assets. With established operations in North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe, Fluence is also expanding into China’s rural wastewater treatment market.

Global consultancy Frost and Sullivan recently awarded Fluence Corporation “ 2018 Global Decentralized Water and Wastewater Treatment Company of the Year”, noting in their award dissertation:

“ While typical decentralized water treatment systems are relatively expensive, complicated, and inefficient, Fluence Corporation leverages innovative and smart technology solutions backed by decades of industrial know-how to excel in water and wastewater treatment solutions. Fluence’s excellence becomes apparent through its success, as the company continues to expand its existing offerings as well as partnerships with other prominent companies in the industry. With its easy to use, sustainable, smart and cost-effective solutions as well as a remarkable year of growth, innovation, and leadership, Fluence Corporation earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 Global Company of the Year Award in the decentralized water and wastewater treatment industry.”

Further information can be found at https://www.fluencecorp.com/.

About Rosenblad Design Group

Rosenblad Design group combines knowledge built on 80 plus years of experience as a premier manufacturer of evaporation systems and specialty heat exchangers with time tested equipment and service, backed with innovative thinking to allow RDG to lead the industry in new developments and process improvements. Actively serving the world with evaporation solutions and support through supply and service of over 500 installations across the globe, and strategically positioned with global sales and engineering offices to provide availability to every country, in every time zone, our people are experienced with most standards, requirements, and codes worldwide. Our commitment to evaporation system improvements has allowed us to contribute numerous notable industry advancements and patented products to deliver innovation to enhance modern day evaporation systems in performance and efficiency, while extending equipment service life, and reducing off-line maintenance. RDG is driven to be the authority for evaporation solutions and support, while achieving authentic client satisfaction through superior customer service, precision engineering, and high-quality products. We respect and appreciate the caliber of EVERY customer need, and we strive to exceed ALL expectations. For more information, visit www.rosenbladdesign.com.