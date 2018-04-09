Cascade Pathology Services Practice Joins Aurora Diagnostics

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurora Diagnostics announced today that Cascade Pathology Services Corp., a physician-owned multi-specialty pathology practice providing surgical pathology services to hospitals and physician groups in the Portland area, has joined the Aurora Diagnostics family of pathology practices and labs. Aurora simultaneously acquired Cascade Cytology Reference Laboratories, Inc., an affiliated lab that provides cytology services to physician groups in the region.

The acquisition adds to the Aurora Diagnostics presence in the Pacific Northwest region, where Pacific Pathology Associates, a highly regarded Salem-based pathology practice, joined Aurora in 2016. This brings to 32 the number of Aurora practices around the country.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Cascade team to our growing family of pathology practices,” said Daniel D. Crowley, President, Chairman and CEO of Aurora Diagnostics. “Their excellent reputation and history of supporting local community hospitals and physicians in the greater Portland area make Cascade an ideal addition to our organization.”

“Aurora’s commitment to community-based pathology practices supporting local hospitals and physicians makes it a great cultural fit for us,” said Dr. Juan Millan, Managing Director of Cascade Pathology.

Aurora is known for bringing together and supporting high quality pathology practices that maintain strong community relationships and provide excellent service to clients. Aurora’s support includes dedicated resources for information technology, payor relations, human resources, clinical research, sales and marketing, and procurement. We look forward to working with a team of committed colleagues and providing many more decades of diagnostic excellence to the hospitals and physicians we serve.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Aurora Diagnostics

Aurora Diagnostics is the nation’s largest independent integrated oncology diagnostics company in the U.S. Its 32 community-based practices, with more than 200 board-certified pathologists, offer integrated diagnostic and personalized medicine consultations to thousands of physicians.

Referring physicians include dermatologists, obstetricians and gynecologists, family practitioners, gastroenterologists, urologists, general surgeons, and oncologists. Aurora pathologists provide diagnostic opinions and work collaboratively with them to determine appropriate patient treatment options.

Aurora Diagnostics is also a leader in hospital lab management services, supporting more than 200 hospitals and surgery centers throughout the country.

Additionally, the Company's Aurora Research Institute subsidiary provides specialized pathology consultation, customized laboratory services, and access to well characterized ethically collected human biomaterials to the global research community to accelerate efforts in the area of personalized medicine, which will lead to improved patient outcomes.

For additional information regarding Aurora Diagnostics and the services it provides, please visit the company website at www.auroradx.com.